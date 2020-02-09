Bruins drop another game at the Red Wings – Boston Herald

DETROIT – Sometimes hockey makes no sense.

De Bruins, who came first in the NHL, lost 3-1 on Sunday to the penultimate Red Wings in Little Caesars Arena. And it wasn’t just a one-off coincidence. It was the second loss of the season for the Detroit this year and they have lost five times to the reconstruction of Wings.

The Wings took their second lead of the game at 7:10 with a power play goal. With the B’s overloaded on the left, Tyler Bertuzzi made a nice pass to a wide open Andreas Athanasiou on the right in front of the goal and a 2-1 lead.

Athanasiou added the empty netter with another 28 seconds.

The B’s had scored their first goal of the match 33 seconds in the third period when David Pastrnak gave Torey Krug a quick 2-on-1, tying 1-1.

The B’s had the opportunity to do some damage in the first period when, after eliminating the first two Detroit power plays, the Wings took three consecutive penalties, two of which overlap to make the B’s a 5-up game. 3 for 1: 18. But Detroit goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier made three stops on Brad Marchand from the right of the net in favor of two men and they got away with nothing.

And only 2:07 in the second period, the B’s looked at a deficit. After Pastrnak had turned the puck just inside the Boston blueline, Brendan Perlini turned Brandon Carlo around and a shot broke that Tuukka Rask, the surprise starter instead of a sick Jaroslav Halak, got a piece but couldn’t stop.

It seemed that the B’s had tied it up at 12:33 PM when Brad Marchand deflected a Pastrnak shot past Bernier. But after a challenge from Wings’ coach Jeff Blashill and a lengthy, lengthy assessment, it was taken off the board because Marchand had once again entered the offensive before a changing Patrice Bergerons skate left the ice completely.

The B’s got a power-play late in the second time, but again, they couldn’t cash in and entered the third period with a 1-0 deficit.