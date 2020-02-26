bruins-drop-to-flames-in-return-property

Pursuing their worst decline of the period in Vancouver on Saturday, the Bruins did not have their A-game all through in their return to house ice, either

And it value them.

Calgary led early, the Bruins tied it shorthanded in the second only to surrender two rapid objectives in the identical frame and could not get better as they dropped a five-two contest to the Flames at TD Backyard.

It’s the to start with time the Bruins have lost consecutive game titles because Jan. 13 and 14 in Philadelphia and Columbus.

The choppily-paced initial frame ended up with only a solitary tally, and it went in the Flames’ favor.

Matthew Tkachuk took a hefty rebound off the close boards from a Mikael Backlund shot. The puck skipped previous Charlie McAvoy and ending up on Tkachuk’s stick. The Flames’ ahead backhanded a shot up large past Tuukka Rask for his 21st objective of the year and a 1- Calgary direct at 11: 35 of the first.

With Karson Kuhlman in the box for a slash, the Bruins offense arose when sorthanded.

Brad Marchand — who potential customers the NHL in shorthanded goals due to the fact the 2010-11 time — took a Flames turnover at centre ice and flipped it to himself, breaking no cost in the direction of the web. Even with Noah Hanifin all about him with his stick from driving, Marchand flipped the puck previous David Rittich with 10: 08 gone in the next for a one-one sport.

That did not give the Bruins enough momentum to hold on to, nevertheless.

With six: 35 left in the next, Sean Monahan took a move from Johnny Gaudreau even though in the slot and utilized a a single-timer to conquer Rask throughout a a lot less-than-excellent defensive shift from the Bruins. Monahan struck again significantly less than a minute later on, this time on the person benefit.

It took the Calgary electric power participate in just five seconds to make it a 3-1 guide. With Matt Grzelcyk in the box for roughing, the Flames gained the faceoff and Tkachuk shot and it took a bizarre redirection off Monahan and into the web.

With 6: 51 still left in the video game, the Bruins showed indications of life.

A crazy scramble in entrance of Rittich experienced each and every member of the fourth line poking at the puck, but Chris Wganer from his tummy eventually knocked it in to make it a one-goal contest.

From there, led by the fourth line, the Bruins pushed.

Driven by potent shifts from Wagner, Sean Kuraly, and Par Lindholm, the Bruins battled to the conclude, but the Flames struck one remaining time with a Backlund breakaway with 1: 30 still left to seal the video game. He also scored shorthanded with 48 seconds remaining.

In Nick Ritchie’s debut, he was moved up to play on the second line to the remaining of David Krejci, and Jake DeBrusk used some time late in the game with the 3rd unit. Charlie Coyle was also an addition to the 1st ability enjoy unit.

The Bruins host the Stars on Thursday right before heading again on the highway to experience the Islanders this weekend.