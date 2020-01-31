Bruins fight their way past Jets in Winnipeg – Boston Herald

WINNIPEG – It is not often that one period has more penalty minutes than the entire game clock.

Bruins’ first game from the all-star break was anything but boring. A 2-1 score does not do 64 penalty minutes filled second period justice, because the Bruins came from behind and used enough punches to pass the Jets at Bell MTS Place on Friday night.

A thunderous Charlie McAvoy hit in the first period led to a violent intense affair, forcing the Bruins to kill six penalties – which they all did successfully – on their second consecutive win more than a week apart.

Nikolaj Ehlers circled the net and made a nice dish from the opposite faceoff spot to Patrik Laine at the edge of the slot, the Jets winger fired in his 18th goal of the year to place Winnipeg 1-0 at only 6:06 in the competition.

Then it got out of hand.

It all started with a McAvoy hit on Mark Scheifele late in the first period. Jets defender Neal Pionk challenged him, and the two struggled – called without an official combat major – and the Bruins ended up in the power game.

On a subsequent 5-in-3, Patrice Bergeron took a feed from Brad Marchand with 53 seconds to go and snapped his 22nd goal of the season for an 1-1 game.

The chaos did not end there; it just started in the most eventful period with no goal the entire season.

Ehlers struck Marchand heavily in neutral zone 3:28 in the second and the two fought and sent Marchand to the room for a while.

After what feels like a dozen Bruins penalty killings, Brandon challenged Carlo Gabriel Bourque for a hit on Charlie Coyle and earned another 10 minutes of misconduct. Karson Kuhlman later fought with Luca Sbisa in the frame and Sbisa had the same fate.

The period even ended in an exciting tone, with a Laine breakaway stopped by Torey Krug when Bruins’ defender went to the box.

While the Bruins killed six straight Jets power games, they hit their fourth of the night in just over three minutes in the third.

Pastrnak found the winger at the fold and DeBrusk deposited his 16th of the season from the front right to put the Bruins ahead with 16:53 left in the match.

He didn’t have an easy time for Tuukka Rask’s first game back from a concussion; Laine scored the early goal, but he was then extensively tested. Early in the third, rookie defender Jeremy Lauzon saved him with a stick stop at Scheifele, who looked like he had looked open. He faced a total of 37 shots.

The Jets crossed Laurent Brossoit with 1:30 and while the Bruins did not jump on their first few empty net chances, they survived.

The Bruins are facing the Wild in Minnesota on Saturday night as part of their back-to-back weekend.