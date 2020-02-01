Bruins has fueled internal competition

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has insisted on internal competition in recent weeks.

On Friday night in Winnipeg, something broke out in the form of one of the more physical, energetic games that the Bruins played throughout the season in what ended as a 2-1 win.

All this cannot be based on the competitive environment that Cassidy has tried to inspire; the six penalty killings also made up a large part of it. But boys love it Karson Kuhlman answer the bell and Jeremy Lauzon that it was a big part of the penalty kill proved that a friendly match is not a bad thing.

“That is what we strive for,” said Cassidy. “If you’re in the line-up, there is a certain amount of appreciation for that. Again, we said, it’s a privilege to put on the sweater. That’s a bit of the message. Now, there are a few veterans who go in, no matter what happens. “

Cassidy praised Kuhlman’s efforts on Saturday before the Bruins Minnesota game, citing his willingness to complete more checks and listen to the coaching staff as the kind of attitude and energy they are looking for.

Kuhlman was later recalled Brett Ritchie and David Backes were abandoned. Part of it is for style, but another part is to keep pushing from the inside.

“It’s a good thing for everyone,” Kuhlman said. “It forces you to be at your best every day.”

Cassidy also mentioned players who perform well in Providence, such as Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic, as part of that competitive environment. Kuhlman, Lauzon and Anton Blidh however, those guys are currently stepping up the pace for some of the veterans or typical regulars.

“There is still a message for some of the other guys that it is not automatic, just because we are a good team with a good condition that you will be there every night,” said Cassidy. “That’s what we’re trying to create while still getting our game where we want to be.”

Winnipeg was a good first step to respond with as much energy to a desperate and physical team as she did. It is now as if the competition within it inspires to continue on a consistent basis.

Kuraly out

Part of that competitiveness means that players, who are usually regulars, occasionally sit outside. That was Saturday night Sean Kuraly. Par Lindholm slipped into place.

“Lindy played well,” Cassidy said. “Sean, again, a little more competitive spirit that we have to get out of his game. That’s what we’re looking for. We’ve taken other guys with us.”

Danton Heinen was also a decision about playing time after I was beaten up in Winnipeg.

Proud of the PK

Lauzon collected 4:21 on the penalty kill in Winnipeg, and while some of that time was with defenders like Brandon Carlo the box still showed the willingness of the Bruins buyer to put their trust in the rookie defender.

“I think it proves that they have faith in my game,” he said. “I spent a lot of time in Providence working on my game, but especially on the PK and I think it will be shown.”

It has only been three games this season, but Lauzon has already had influence and can change the direction of the Bruins on the blue line. Or, if this is a shop window, it makes a strong impression.