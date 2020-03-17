Bruins indicator goalie prospect Jeremy Swayman

Maine’s hockey period ended prematurely, so supporters did not get to see Jeremy Swayman on a more substantial phase.

His up coming action, while, is a considerably even bigger one particular.

Swayman, a prime goaltending prospect, signed with the Bruins on Tuesday, the working day soon after he was named the 68th receiver of the Walter Brown Award, introduced annually to the ideal American-born college hockey participant in New England.

Maine formally declared the junior goalie was signing with the Bruins by way of Twitter. Swayman was the Bruins’ fourth-round decide on in 2017 soon after taking part in with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL prior to heading to Orono.

In his junior season, Swayman had the ideal year of his job with a 2.07 ambitions in opposition to ordinary and .939. The Black Bears had been slated to host UConn in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East event.

A native of Alaska, Swayman swiftly rose via the ranks of major Bruins prospective clients and now enters the business as their most promising goalie prospect. No matter whether he performs in the AHL or ECHL when hockey resumes continues to be to be witnessed, but AHL Providence head mentor Jay Leach experienced praise for the younger goalie earlier in the season.

“If and when (he goes to Providence), we’ll be pleased to get him,” Leach explained on March 6. “He’s a good player. It is up to our management to get one thing finished then we’ll go from there.”

Swayman has been the Black Bears’ No. 1 goalie considering that his freshman time, when he posted a 2.72 GAA and a .921 help save percentage, but enhanced as Maine did to stop the shortened university hockey season with the 2nd best conserve percentage in the region. He also noticed the most shots against in the nation.

Most recently, Swayman posted a 48-conserve general performance from Providence in a 1- gain that at the time clinched home ice for the Black Bears in the Hockey East tournament.

Swayman participated in the previous 3 Bruins developmental camps ahead of reporting back to Maine. Subsequent time he reviews to the Bruins, it’ll be as a professional, and he’ll be heading someplace to perform at the greatest stage he’s noticed still.