Bruins’ Lightning Rivalry Is Warming – Info News

The two talented teams met for the last time in the regular season on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins had to get out of a hole early after dropping a couple of short charges and almost did it again after seeing the Bolts lead 3-0.

David Pastrnak, who scored his 48th goal of the season, the league leader in getting the Bruins to one, had the opportunity to match things up in an attempt to break the end of regulation. But Andrei Vasilievskiy made the night’s save in Pastrnak, and last year’s Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov secured the Lightning’s 5-3 victory with an empty net account.

“They are a very good hockey team,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy after the game. “They see two goals that we fight all night to do it again. We went back to … but we never got the equalizer.”

However, the end result lags behind the old screen hockey.

The physical nature of Saturday’s bout on Causeway Street began with Walpole’s Chris Wagner himself and Tampa’s shift deadline, Barclay Goodrow, throwing gloves directly out of the penalty area after serving unsportsmanlike conduct in the opening stanza. .

This was just the beginning of a night full of penalty minutes, a big 94, to be exact. A plethora of fights, cuts and punches followed.

The Bruins didn’t back down a bit. When Brad Marchand faced a 4-on-1 situation, his team-mates came to match the odds. They defended each other and themselves, as evidenced by a rare fight by Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara’s reaction to Anthony Ciarelli’s unnecessary punch before Sean Kuraly’s second period recapture.

It all happened four days after the Bruins picked up their lead in the Atlantic Division by nine points in a solid win in Tampa. The Lightning finished the week with the same result they came in, beating the Bruins by seven points in their last 14 regular-season games.

“We always put a lot of emphasis on supporting each other and playing as a unit and as a team,” Chara said. “And I thought you saw tonight everybody respond in the right way.”

The Bruins and Lightning solidified their top two spots in the Atlantic over the past two seasons. They met in the second round two years ago and seem destined to meet again just a year after the Bolts surrendered to the Blue Jackets in a shock sweep in Round 1 after their best regular-season record in history. of exclusivity.

They have created a great rivalry in recent seasons. The two previous meetings highlighted their mutual contempt. It would be appropriate if they met again in late April.

“I really don’t like looking at the future, but I think that’s what happened tonight,” Charlie McAvoy said after scoring his fifth goal of the season to put the Bruins on board at 2:50 p.m. night. The middle stanza. “I get the feeling that we can look at these guys again. Obviously, we didn’t get both points, but I think the way everyone played hard and everyone played physical no matter who it was. Sometimes things don’t. work, but we will get some positive aspects. “

The Bruins received a lot of criticism for dropping out of the physical game ever this season. But they have shown that they can protect each other, especially in recent weeks.

But the offspring is a completely different beast. The Bruins succumbed to a physical Blues team in seven games last year. The Lightning tried to push them to the previous two bows, but unlike the Stanley Cup final last June, the Bruins responded well when the time came. Last week’s bad blood may continue if, or when, these two teams meet again with the most important bets in the game.