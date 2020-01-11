Bruins looking for a good follow-up to Brett Ritchie

Loading...

BROOKLYN – Now that time is running out to get a permanent place in the Bruins line-up, Brett Ritchie would be back in uniform on Saturday evening hoping to continue his solid performance in the B’s victory in Nashville on Tuesday.

With the B mothers still in town for Thursday’s game against Winnipeg, Ritchie was scratched so everyone could play for their mothers. Otherwise he would certainly have earned a place in the line-up.

“Our plan was to use everyone for obvious reasons. I think it is a good exercise for team building. I think it’s good for everyone. We try to use our entire schedule anyway, so it was just as good as a time, “the coach said Bruce Cassidy on Saturday morning. “He happened after one of his better matches. He fought for consistency, but that’s how it worked out. I told him he would go back and that’s him. ”

What Cassidy liked about Ritchie’s game in Nashville was that, although physically, he didn’t just throw his 6-foot-4 frame around willy-nilly.

“He was good at creating separation,” Cassidy said. “It’s not just going in, banging on the glass and hitting your blow and then they break out. It comes in there at the right time, also separates the man from the puck. Then it’s up to his line mate to hurry in there to win their races and their pucks. So he was good at that. Listen, if there is a good hit to make during the game, take it. But it’s also more about efficiency on the front check. he was better at holding some pucks, he’s a big man, and he needs to learn how to separate and not expose the puck, and then move it when he gets flooded, and teams will do that. that has done well enough on some evenings and that is only part of the job description, no matter how tall you are. ”

With GM Don Sweeney undoubtedly doing his due diligence on the trading market right now, it can be a tough climb for Ritchie to convince management that he can currently be an effective consistent presence in the line-up. But in the Nashville game, his line with 6-foot-3 Charlie Coyle and Danton Heinen the B’s gave a physical element in advance that they did not have this year.

“There are two big bodies with Ritch and Coyle. Heinen isn’t small. He doesn’t play this big man’s game, but if he protects pucks and completes a few games, yes, I think it’s a good third rule in terms of what they each bring, “Cassidy said. “Heinen can play on the powerplay, Coyle is on both (the PP and PK) so they will always get their minutes. Ritchie has to build some of that into his game and see if he can insist on a power-play spot.”

500 & 1,000

Torey Krug played his 500th NHL game against the islanders on Saturday.

“There are smaller boys who have already had a flash in the pan and who have been unable to survive day in day out until it is necessary to be an NHL player.” Yes, 500 games are definitely a big problem. And I will tell you something, life is still a question in my career and see how long this goes. I enjoyed every step of the way. All the bumps and bruises have been worth it and hopefully I will continue to make great memories, “said Krug.

Meanwhile, except for any complications of the abscess in his surgically repaired jaw, Zdeno Chara plays its 1,000th game on Monday as Bruin in Philadelphia. After missing Thursday’s game against Winnipeg, Chara was back in the line-up against the islanders on Saturday.

Raw ice cream

There was a hole in the Barclays Center ice for Bruins’ morning skate that covered the team with a bucket.

“Yes, it was a bit dirty there. I didn’t fly there as I usually do, “Cassidy joked.

The islanders, who divided home games between Barclays and the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, no longer played Columbus in Brooklyn since November 30.

Getting together

although Chris Wagner is a team-low min-7 and had bad luck min-2 in the victory of B over Winnipeg, Wagner and the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom are coming. Part of it is the fact that they have just played together more recently.

“Yes, we would have demolished it together,” said Wagner, who pumped seven shots to the net on Thursday at 10:58 ice age. “Nordy has had some bad luck this year and boys have been in and out. But when we are called up, we want to be the reliable, trustworthy boys who must reach 200 feet. We know that that is our job, usually face-offs in the D-zone. But as soon as we get to the O-zone, we want to hold the puck and bring it to the net. ”