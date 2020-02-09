Bruins need an upgrade to Battle Bolts

The “favorite” label is not something that NHL coaches like to attach to their team. Only one team can win a Stanley Cup, the most unpredictable of the four major sports, and having your favorite as a favorite is not the best for self-retention of a coach.

So we give Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy all the credit for refusing to run away from that categorization, or at least being with the different teams to be defeated. In fact, he brought it up himself, both at the start of the season and in the mediascrum Wednesday before the 2-1 overtime victory of the B in Chicago. With the B’s on top of the NHL rankings with the most points (78) and the least line losses (10) entering the weekend, it is clear that they are indeed one of the favorites to lift the cup in June.

But if we had to choose THE favorite? I’m afraid it wouldn’t be from B. The way it looks now, the nod would go to the team that many thought it would be at the start of the season – the Tampa Bay Lightning. After a meaningless slow start – that wire-to-wire-great regular season meant nothing last April – the Bolts turned on at the right time this year and crave the heels of the B for the leader of the Atlantic Division, in the possession of the B since drop of the puck in October. And even within the slow start, Tampa was the better team in their two matchups against the B’s this year, won in a shootout in Boston in October when the B’s hit all cylinders, and beat the B’s in regulation in Tampa when Boston collapsed December.

Tampa is now destroying the rest of the competition. Since the beginning of the new year the bolts are 13-2-1. After having played 3-0-1 on a western swing, the usual disappointment upon returning home had not happened to them. They hit a good Vegas team in an air fight to make it to the playoffs and defeated Pittsburgh on Thursday night to retreat to five points from B’s again, with a game in hand that enters Saturday’s slate.

Explosive and deep in front, very good at the back and in possession of one of the best starting goalkeepers of the competition, the Lightning have no discernible weaknesses. In these eyes the bolts are the favorite.

However, no one here awards them yet. That is not how hockey works, as we saw last season. And the Bruins, who regain their balance here during the stretch run, have the same chance as everyone else to send the Lightning home early this spring.

But I wouldn’t bet on it, not how the B’s are currently composed. Despite their place on top of the rankings, the B’s need a little more than a tweak on the trading deadline. They need a different impact player. And it will most likely cost them something that they don’t really want to give up.

Last season, GM Don Sweeney pulled something rather wondrous. He added two crucial pieces to the puzzle in Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson and did not give up the first round. He had given up a first-rounder in the package for Rick Nash the year before, and he wasn’t shy to say how much he hated sitting on his hands when the sketch rolled around in June.

But if the B’s have to land a real top six – be it Chris Kreider, Kyle Palmieri, Josh Anderson or another mysterious man – Sweeney will probably have to say goodbye to a first-rounder, and possibly a roster player this time. Right now they have 14 ahead and, if they add another, someone will have to go. We have always enjoyed what Danton Heinen brings with his versatility and ability to win puck fights, but if he continues to produce the healthy scratches, well ….

It is a steep price to pay, especially for a rent – and no, I would not include a first-rounder and a roster player for a rent – but if there is ever a year for the B’s to pay too much, it this season. Not only is the so-called window closing, as we have all written, but the players have earned an all-in approach to management. They have earned it, both with their results on the ice and with the team-friendly contracts of some of their big guns, allowing them to reach their ultimate goal.

With the way Tampa plays – and don’t forget the capitals – it will not be easy for the B’s to play again in June. But with the right, daring deal, it’s within reach …

Leafs GM makes movements

Toronto GM Kyle Dubas takes his share of criticism because of his dependence (too much faith?) On analyzes and not enough about the logical eye test approach that so often is ridiculed by the strict number of people.

But Dubas deserves some credit for the in-season movements he has made in the past two seasons. Last year he strengthened his substandard blue line with the best defender in Jake Muzzin. And although the Maple Leafs suffered the same fate last year as the previous year – a Game 7 loss in Boston, thanks to another shaky performance by Frederik Andersen – they defended Muzzin much better than the year before.

And last week Dubas met two needs – grit (you can hear the screams coming from the analytical church, can’t you?) And a backup goalkeeper. Whether it succeeds or not, grinder Kyle Clifford should give the talented line-up of Leafs some sandpaper. And maybe, just maybe, Jack Campbell will give Andersen enough rest so that he can perhaps come up with one or two saves in the play-offs. But the Leafs must come first.

Broken wings

The Red Wings are located in the basement of the NHL with a stunning minus 95 goal from Friday onwards, about 51 goals worse than any other team. Is there something so special about the Detroit TV market that the Wings guarantee two national broadcasts in four days? I was wondering…

This week’s timeline B.

Today at 12:30 pm in Detroit – The Red Wings may be the laughter of the competition right now, but the B’s have no reason to scream. The Wings have stolen the B’s for one of their 10 regulatory losses this season. In fact, the Wings have the four consecutive reports of the B dating from last season.

Wednesday vs. Montreal, 7.30 am – The Habs entered five points from a play-off spot during the weekend, but had won seven in the previous 10 games that were played against Toronto in the big Saturday of Saturday. Ilya Kovalchuk proves to be the minimum risk that the Habs took on.

Saturday vs. Detroit, 1 – The B’s have the chance to earn some points in this relatively light week, as long as the Wings don’t have some sort of hex.