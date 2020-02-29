bruins-notebook:-charlie-mcavoy’s-offensive-sport-trending-up

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — All of the Bruins’ defense stepped up in a total exertion Saturday on Very long Island, but there was a minor added for Charlie McAvoy.

The Long Beach, N.Y., indigenous didn’t grow up an Islanders enthusiast, but he did go to Nassau Coliseum. McAvoy scored en route to the Bruins 4- gain, and it did have some which means.

“As far as Charlie goes, that’s good,” said Bruins head mentor Bruce Cassidy. “Long Island child, comes home, probably a tiny extra energized to perform and great for him.”

Just after being shut out the initial 51 game titles of the period, McAvoy has 4 targets in his very last 12 game titles.

He’s never likely to be the offensive existence who’s going to have the Bruins as considerably as a puck-mover, but in his shutdown job he’s developed — and any offense is gravy.

Enjoying on a third time period energy play from the Islanders provided an possibility to create on the guide, and with a few of targets beneath his belt above the past couple of months, McAvoy’s self esteem is likely to be there.

“I just attempt to enjoy and play the right way and not really seem for it, but tonight was a excellent possibility,” claimed McAvoy. “Torey (Krug) produced a terrific go to me and I could stage into that, just take all the contemplating out of it and just shoot it.”

Any time McAvoy scores is going to feel fairly excellent with the way his season commenced. Doing it in a game the place the entire blue line stepped up to combine for 7 factors has much more that means, and carrying out it at the rink he grew up likely to even far more.

Both way, it appears like McAvoy’s extended scoring drought is behind him, and while which is not a little something they have to have him to do each night, it confident does not damage.

“Nice to lead and rating one here,” reported McAvoy. “Grew up coming listed here as a kid. That was particular.”

Ritchie penalties racking up

Nick Ritchie came the Bruins with a popularity of obtaining a bodily existence, but he also introduced 19 minor penalties over with him.

That was on show a bit on Saturday on Long Island with two penalties from the previous Duck.

“Ritchie wasn’t as excellent as the other night,” claimed Cassidy. “Got himself in penalty trouble a very little bit right now, so he in no way seemed to get heading.”

Bjork benched

Anders Bjork didn’t play on Saturday, Cassidy as an alternative opting to put Karson Kuhlman back again in the lineup.

The Notre Dame alum was benched for considerably of the second period of time on Thursday night time against the Stars and Cassidy said in advance of Saturday’s recreation on Prolonged Island there’s a very good cause for that.

“I want him to go enjoy the sport up top rated and understand the place the ice is, how to take care of the puck,” Cassidy claimed. “How difficult it is to get within, when you can do the job to get inside, things like that. Playoff hockey results in being a tiny a lot more challenging, so which is what we’re seeking to prep Anders for, he has not played any, at least not in the NHL.”