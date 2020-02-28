bruins-notebook:-tuukka-rask-on-observe

The goalie tandem looks to be likely as planned, even right after Tuukka Rask missed some time in January.

If all goes ideal from below on out, Bruins head mentor Bruce Cassidy envisions Rask building just shy of 50 commences heading into the postseason.

“We’re not going to stray far too significantly from our original strategy, we’ll go over it with them,” said Cassidy. “If Tuukka wants a minimal extra perform, I think it is been monitored pretty properly for him. … For the most component he’s on the place he’s intended to be.”

The Bruins have just 16 game titles remaining in the frequent time immediately after Thursday night. Final 12 months, en route to the Stanley Cup Final, Rask commenced every recreation. If drive came to shove, there is no cause to be worried about Jaroslav Halak in web in a big activity, but presented the way Rask performed just after a restful period, the best situation scenario is to get ready for him to engage in the entire haul.

Last year, Rask played just 45 regular-season game titles, his fewest due to the fact 2012-13, and it confirmed with his stellar playoff performances. The program has been rough as considerably as workload recently, but they’ve well balanced factors out to get Rask relaxation.

“Tough extend of back-to-backs, we have just one out in California and there is one particular with Toronto and Buffalo coming up in a handful of months,” claimed Cassidy. “So those people are usually break up, we by no means set (a person) goalie in a again-to-back unless of course there’s harm. So we count on it to stay somewhere all over 55-45, 65-45, I consider 60-40 is probably shut to what it is.”

Considering the fact that he was wounded in Columbus and skipped the 3 online games foremost up to the All-Star break, Rask has performed to a .933 help save share and an eight-3- history in 12 starts. Individuals figures are in particular great if you factor in a game exactly where he authorized 6 ambitions to the Canucks on Saturday that barely set a dent into a amazing conserve percentage.

Rask also entered Thursday with the third-best plans towards ordinary in the overall NHL. The Bruins acquired how to balance he and Halak a yr back, but this time, as they make a different press, they’ve mastered it.

“Tuukka need to close the calendar year all over 48 commences,” Cassidy reported. “We normally explained we’d check out to cap it at 50. It’s possible it ends at 46 or 47 relying on circumstance.”

Mixing it up

Ondrej Kase debuted on the ideal facet of David Krejci on the next line as anticipated, but Nick Ritchie also begun Thursday’s game with the Stars on that line.

The rest of the lines stayed the same, with Jake DeBrusk transferring to the 3rd line for Ritchie, which is where he was bumped down to in the middle of Tuesday’s activity.

On the highway again

Soon after Thursday’s sport with the Stars, the Bruins go back again on the street to confront the Islanders on Saturday and then head to Tampa Bay and Florida upcoming week.

The Bruins have had only 6 home game titles in February, investing most of it on the street among western Canada and New York. Following their game titles down south, they’ll have only five property online games in all of March, with a extensive road journey to California and a smattering of one-recreation stands.