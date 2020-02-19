[bruins-pregame-notes:-b’s-search-for-revenge-on-oilers]

EDMONTON — The Bruins early January loss to the Oilers may have been one particular of their turning factors of the season.

It was their 3rd reduction in a row and just over a week prior to the debacle in Columbus that can be pointed to as one particular of the matters that turned their season all over. But there ended up shades versus the Oilers as effectively, when Torey Krug took an elbow up substantial from Leon Draisaitl and there was no response.

The Bruins are in a much various place now, and so are the Oilers.

Edmonton is banged up with no Connor McDavid, and nevertheless they are nevertheless in to start with in the Pacific, the gap is small and inconsistencies have plagued a group the place depth has been questioned.

But which is considerably from the Bruins problem they’ve received 10 of their previous 12 game titles and are nevertheless fending off the surging Lightning, moving into tonight a one stage at the rear of in the Atlantic.

If that isn’t more than enough commitment anyhow for the Bruins to hold up the rate, nothing will be.

They’ve performed well of late, but cannot permit up now.

“Our standard’s usually been there, but we count on that every evening now and we’re acquiring these outcomes,” explained Anders Bjork. “So we’re trying to continue to keep that up and maintain constructing is the most essential thing, not remaining contented or complacent.”

Match notes

Following winning their previous two contests, the Bruins are going with the exact lineup they experienced in opposition to the Crimson Wings on Saturday and in New York on Sunday.

Jeremy Lauzon stays in the lineup on the bottom defensive pair with Matt Grzelcyk with John Moore a healthy scratch. Par Lindholm and Anton Blidh are the scratches up front.

Tuukka Rask will get the nod in net.

About the Oilers

The Oilers (32-21-six) gained the very last two game titles of their southern highway trip in Carolina and Florida in advance of they returned residence to host the Bruins tonight.

They’re with out McDavid, which is the significant thing, but nevertheless have players who can produce, setting up with Draisaitl. He has 95 details in just 59 online games, 34 of them ambitions. Just after McDavid and his 88 factors, the future optimum producer is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 44 details, and subsequent maximum target scorer is James Neal with his 19 tallies.

Edmonton is 12th in the league with 188 goals scored and 17th with 181 aims authorized. Their power engage in, running at a league-greatest 29.four %, is in which they get dangerous. Their penalty eliminate is also the next most effective in the league by proportion, so they operate as a unique teams form of team.

Irrespective of their scorers, the Oilers have the sixth fewest pictures in the NHL this year but the fourth optimum capturing proportion at 10.7 p.c.