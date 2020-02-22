[bruins-pregame-notes:-ending-up-in-vancouver]

VANCOUVER — Just one far more acquire and the Bruins sweep the road excursion.

With 11 wins in their very last 12 online games, the Bruins have been incredibly hot ample to maintain the similarly sizzling Lightning driving them in the Atlantic. That’s no smaller feat specified the tear Tampa Bay has been on considering the fact that the start of the new calendar year.

They’ve gained in diverse means, just in their previous two game titles. To start with they survived an Oilers comeback bid in the third time period in Edmonton only for David Pastrnak to get it in time beyond regulation, then they stormed back soon after currently being down two- within the very first 3 minutes in Calgary and held on for a one particular-purpose victory.

The Bruins have in simple fact widened their hole to a five-point direct more than the Lightning inspite of Tampa Bay possessing a activity in hand. Issues are about to change in Boston, far too, with Ondrej Kase becoming a member of the team future week and someone inevitably obtaining bumped.

Which is a section of the competitiveness that has surged them — internally, now far more intense with an exterior acquisition — given that early January when the Bruins decided to go in a new route with out David Backes and Brett Ritchie.

Just about every activity right up until Kase is completely ready to play is a showcase of kinds for the gamers who have slotted in and started to construct roles. That need to be loads of motivation, along with holding the Lightning at bay.

It’s worked so much, and the Bruins held the Canucks down very well in January even as they struggled to defeat Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom. It must be a related affair.

Sport notes

Anton Blidh stays in the lineup immediately after making his 1st start since February eight versus the Flames. The complete ahead corps stays the similar from very last night.

Jeremy Lauzon is a recreation time conclusion following he blocked a shot at the end of the activity in Calgary. If he can’t go, John Moore will go in.

Tuukka Rask gets the nod in internet.

About the Canucks

The Canucks (32-22-six) have misplaced their final two video games to the Ducks and the Wild. The Bruins are their past opponent of a 6-activity homestand.

Vancouver is 13th in the league with 191 aims scored and their 181 allowed ranks 20th. The Canucks electrical power participate in is the sixth best in the league functioning at a 23.4 per cent but their penalty get rid of ranks at 16th.

Jacob Markstrom is acquiring a occupation season in web, and he’s had to the Canucks have allowed the eighth most photographs against in the league, but the workforce preserve share of .909 p.c is the 12th optimum in the NHL.

J.T Miller potential customers the team with 59 details and he and Elias Pettersson are tied for the group guide with 24 tallies apiece. Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes leads the staff with 39 assists.