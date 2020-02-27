bruins-pregame-notes:-shooting-for-the-stars

Next two straight losses, the Bruins have one a lot more house match ahead of hitting the highway for a different 3-recreation journey.

The B’s dropped a lousy work to the Flames on Tuesday evening and host the Stars tonight. Like Calgary, the Stars can be scoring-challenged, but have the expertise to do some hurt.

The Bruins opened in opposition to the Stars back again in October and a good deal has changed due to the fact for starters, Brett Ritchie scored the Bruins opening intention just in excess of a moment into the year and he’s now in Providence, when his brother Nick is enjoying his 2nd match in Boston following becoming included at the deadline.

That match was the start out of a lousy beginning for the Stars, who rebounded enormously to be in a playoff location in the central and 10 points protected in a spot.

Tuesday’s match was a person of the Bruins weaker initiatives of the time, but it remaining their 1st recreation again following a lengthy journey out west, it was nearly justifiable there could possibly be some fatigue. With some rest at house and an off working day just after the loss to the Flames, while, a greater hard work is predicted.

Bruins head mentor Bruce Cassidy has some new traces, with Ritchie participating in up on the next unit, and he’s hoping there could possibly be a spark as the Bruins consider to widen their gap and continue to keep a stranglehold on the guide in the Atlantic.

Game notes

Ondrej Kase is slated to make his Bruins debut following not actively playing on Tuesday towards the Flames. He previous played on February 7 with the Ducks.

“I can not wait around for the match tonight,” Kase explained at early morning skate. “Hopefully I make it a very good nap and be all set for it.”

Nick Ritchie skated to the left of David Krejci with Kase on the right for an totally new glance second line. Jake DeBrusk was bumped down to the third line at morning skate, also where he ended up towards the end of the game with Calgary on Tuesday.

Jaroslav Halak starts in net.

About the Stars

The Stars (37-20-six) have won two in a row, such as in Carolina to start off their a few-recreation highway vacation.

Dallas, for all its offensive talent, has scored the seventh fewest objectives in the league this time with 169. Having said that, they’ve specified up the second fewest aims with just 158 permitted just one particular aim guiding the league-primary Bruins.

For their having difficulties offense, the Stars continue to have the 10th very best energy perform in the league at 21.four percent. They also have the 12th most effective penalty get rid of at 81.4 p.c.

The Stars .921 save share is the tops in the league and they’ve confronted the 13th most pictures versus with 2,011.

Tyler Seguin sales opportunities the Stars with 48 points, while Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz each individual have 18 objectives atop the workforce leaderboards. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen is second on the staff with 25 helps.