bruins-protection-dominates-in-shutout-of-islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — A new profitable streak has arrived.

A solid displaying versus Dallas on Thursday night was adopted up by a defensive clinic on Extended Island on Saturday, as the Bruins’ blue line contributed seven details and shut down the Islanders for a four- win at Nassau Coliseum.

“Early on we have been transporting the puck via the neutral zone, the Islanders play a certain way with the appropriate wing lock so you can go up the left and I imagined we took advantage of it,” reported Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “The ice that was offered, both received it on attack and got pucks behind them… We’re a quite cellular team back there and we inspire that.”

The Bruins have now opened a nine-position guide on the Lightning in the Atlantic Division.

Tuukka Rask’s fourth shutout of the period was powering 1 of the B’s improved defensive efforts, in a game where by Charlie McAvoy, Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk bought offensive marks but also stepped up on the back line.

“I want them to be a part of it, I consider which is encouraging,” stated Cassidy. “Some days (Patrice Bergeron)’s line, they’re heading to look at them tough so the D has to be associated. We absolutely motivate that. Not at the cost of investing prospects all night, but if there’s an chance to continue to keep it alive or sign up for the rush, choose your places and I feel they did a serious great position at that.”

Like he has so quite a few moments this year — 15 moments, to be correct — David Pastrnak gave the Bruins an early lead.

Krug tried to slide the puck to a charging Bergeron, but the B’s heart dropped an edge and skidded into Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, leaving a gaping web for Pastrnak. The 24-12 months-aged blasted in his 47th aim of the time from 50 %-wall with four: 30 long gone in the first for a 1- direct.

“We’ve usually had the eco-friendly mild,” reported Krug. “As extended as we’re getting treatment of issues in front of the net (Cassidy) will give us the eco-friendly light just about every solitary time.”

The following intention was even wackier.

The B’s defensemen traded passes at the top rated of the blue line in advance of Grzelcyk flipped it toward the web, and the puck bounced off Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk in the slot and redirected into the web 13: 10 into the video game, and the Bruins led two-.

Brad Marchand notched his 56th help on the engage in, quietly tied for 3rd in the league.

The Bruins experienced a likelihood to set it away halfway by means of the next with a five-on-3 they couldn’t capitalize on, however they killed off two Islanders energy plays in that frame as perfectly. A single of them arrived from newcomer Nick Ritchie — who also experienced an infraction in the very first — who had 19 small penalties with the Ducks in advance of staying delivered east.

Even though the Bruins did not lengthen their lead in the center period of time, they only allowed 4 pictures from the Islanders the whole body.

With 8: 54 left, Marchand sealed it with his 27th goal of the season and his third in as quite a few game titles. He wrapped all over at the rear of the net and pushed the puck past Varlamov for the 3- benefit.

Rask ended the evening with 23 will save, including a issue-blank stop of Mat Barzal in the 3rd period of time, flashing out his left leg to end a person of the Islanders ideal possibilities of the day.

The Islanders pulled Varlamov with 5: 12 still left, needing 3 targets, but took a penalty six seconds in to give the Bruins a late energy perform, where by McAvoy, a Prolonged Island native, designed them fork out.

With 3: 34 remaining on the clock, McAvoy blasted in his fourth purpose of the year on a pass from Krug for a four- edge via the electrical power engage in.

Jeremy Lauzon took a puck up higher close to the conclusion of the 1st and still left the ice, but returned for the rest of the activity sporting stitches on his chin.

The Bruins keep on their road trip in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, a big contest for playoff implications. A demonstrating like Saturday’s would place them in a excellent location.