Bruins react, Jaroslav Halak plays well in winning Penguins

The Bruins returned from one of their most disappointing shows of the season two nights ago and responded physically and to the scoreboard by knocking down the glowing penguins, 4-1, in an inspired attempt by TD Garden.

With Jaroslav Halak in the net for his third consecutive game, the Bruins scored a goal early, but recovered with four straight goals as the team’s full scoring depth was visible despite missing second-line center David Krejci.

Sidney Crosby set the penguins back from injury early in his second game. Only 24 seconds into the game, he defeated Halak glove side, and it seemed that it could be a tough night for Bruins’ goalkeeper.

He recovered, as did the Bruins.

In his first game back from an injury that has sidelined him since October 19, Karson Kuhlman was involved in two goals from the first Bruins period to help them advance.

First, 10:03 in the period, Kuhlman took care of the screen and earned the first assist when Sean Kuraly sent a floater from the far edge of the circle to tie the game to 1-1.

Shortly thereafter, at 12:16, he earned the assist when Danton Heinen worked to keep the puck inside and Par Lindholm scored his third goal of the season for a 2-1 lead.

Torey Krug responded to Bruins’ recent perceived flaw in the second, fighting Patric Hornqvist after the two had served matching inciting minors because they almost responded to it earlier in the context.

Late in the second, the Bruins almost extended their lead on a delayed penalty, but the puck went into Patrice Bergeron’s glove as he tried to pass it on to himself. Officials did not consider it a goal /

During the ensuing power game, the Bruins were unsuccessful and the Penguins were almost confused. With the decreasing seconds, Pittsburgh had refused a 2-on-0 by Halak, and he also denied a rebound attempt to make the Bruins advance to the third.

That gave the Bruins the space they needed to profit early in the third part of the capital. Only 3:19 in, Patrice Bergeron cut a shot past Metropolitan all-star goalie Tristan Jarry to make it a 3-1 match.

Brad Marchand crossed the empty net with 52 seconds to seal it.

The Bruins face the Penguins again, this time in Pittsburgh, on Sunday.