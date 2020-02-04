Bruins sail past Canucks in first home game after the break – Boston Herald

It wasn’t as flashy as Winnipeg or Minnesota, but it did the job.

The Bruins controlled the pace against the leading Canucks in TD Garden on Tuesday night and achieved a 4-0 win in a professional effort. They scored early, extended the lead and held onto, making what a fun Canucks team boring all season.

After a fighting night in Winnipeg and six tallies – and three on the powerplay – in Minnesota, the Bruins didn’t bring the same flare to the Canucks, but two points are two points and they were well earned with a 42-25 shot differential, making the Bruins received a four-game winning streak dating for the all-star break.

It’s not a call for the Bruins every day, but the first on Tuesday did it drastically.

Charlie Coyle buried a rebound on a Charlie McAvoy shot off the pads of Canuck’s goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom, leaving the Bruins to score 1-0 in the first period with 5:36 remaining.

The Canucks challenged the call, and that is usually when the Bruins lose momentum.

This time it went to their advantage, albeit controversial.

McAvoy brought the puck into the zone while Sean Kuraly updated and the first repetitions seemed like it would be called back easily. But it was a delayed offside, and McAvoy did not touch the puck when Kuraly hit and he was still outside the attacking zone, so the game was over and the Bruins kept their 1-0 lead.

The Bruins had a golden opportunity with a 5-on-3 6:46 in the second period, but Markstrom was high and denied David Pastrnak and the rest of the power play of doubling the lead.

He also helped the Canucks power play not allowed a shortened goal; a resulting Bruins penalty had the Canucks in favor of the man, with Chris Wagner’s short escape being the best scoring opportunity of all, denied by Markstrom.

Just when it appeared that Markstrom was destined to steal a point for the Canucks, Brad Marchand came through.

The Bruins were frustrated the entire second, from their power-plays that went empty to dominance only at their attacking end of the ice, but they didn’t double their lead until 4:25 left in the frame.

Marchand was wide open in the slit towards the net and Patrice Bergeron found him excessively committed with Markstrom to stop the latter. Marchand shot his 23rd goal of the season in the open net.

Markstrom held the Canucks in the third, robbed Jake DeBrusk in the final frame for five minutes to hold a match, but it still leaned heavily toward Bruins’ attacking end of the ice.

David Krejci tucked it away with 5:51 left with a 4-on-4 goal at the bottom right of the slot to make it 3-0. Karson Kuhlman did more damage to the power play with 1:50 left to make it 4-0, where it would stay.

The Bruins have a quick turnaround with a game in Chicago on Wednesday night, their second consecutive back-to-back.