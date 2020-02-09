Bruins take on Red Wings in matinee

DETROIT – With less than 24 hours of rest after their victory over the Coyotes on Saturday in Boston, the Bruins will take on the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena for a nationally broadcast game (NBC) at 12:30 PM.

Coach Bruce Cassidy will make a number of changes to the line-up. With the possible suspension of Jeremy Lauzon lurking for his hit on Derek Stepan on Saturday, the B’s raised Urho Vaakanainen from Providence, but with the return of Brandon Carlo, who was in Colorado on Saturday to take care of a family business, they have enough bodies at the back to go to war against the Wings.

Carlo will go back with his regular partner Torey Krug, while Matt Grzelcyk will form the third pair with John Moore, who left the bench on Saturday in the third period, but Cassidy is good to go. Cassidy left the door open for Lauzon to play if he had not been suspended, but that was not expected.

Danton Heinen, a healthy scratch in his last three games, returns in the line-up and Anton Blidh comes out.

“Heinen has waited patiently, so back to back it’s a good opportunity to do it,” Cassidy said.

Although the Wings are located deep in the basement of the NHL and have an astonishing minus 97 target differential, they somehow had the B number last year. They gave the B one of their 10 regulatory losses of the season earlier this year and have a winning streak with four games against the Bruins.

“Every time we play them, it looks like their first line is doing a lot of damage,” said Keb from the Detroit region. “Probably just like any other team, the GT was excited to play us. Maybe we come in and don’t respect the game as often as we should and we just didn’t get the result against them. We are actually very aware that they are playing hard for us, so hopefully today you see a team trying to grab the game early and get started. ”

Jaroslav Halak gets it just before the B’s.