Bruins top 15 prospects for 2020

It’s past the midpoint of the season, but a longer break in the action is a good time to evaluate the future of the Bruins.

Several young players have had an impact over the past two seasons – and some of the baby B’s have the advantage of doing the same in the near future – while others have high ceilings, but maybe a few seasons are gone.

Here is a look at the top perspectives in the Bruins system:

1. Jack Studnicka: When he was in Boston, he saw flashes of solid play, but he still adapts well to play pro hockey. Earlier this month in Providence he played nine games without a point.

2. John Beecher: The selection of Beecher in the concept of 2019 received mixed reactions. His stock has since increased. He is tall and fast and has a good start at the University of Michigan. The World Juniors were not his best shows, but he has the tools to develop into an elite prospect – and soon.

3. Urho Vaakanainen: He is not yet in the NHL, but he is only 20 years old and still has many benefits. If he can improve his stickwork and hands, he could project as a top-pair defender.

4. Zach Senyshyn: Before he was injured in Boston, the right winger played well and it seemed that he finally had the chance to play some time at NHL level. The injury derailed him, and he was not exactly a force in Providence for offense, but they lack right-handed draft and he has shown enough spark to consider getting more chances.

5. Curtis Hall: The Yale attacker impressed the World Juniors and has risen steadily in the Bruins system after having spent two development camps in Boston. Like many of Bruins’ prospects, he has a large size at 6-foot-3, and the offensive potential has enough time to make ends meet.

6. Trent Frederic: Frederic has made a leap this season, not only in the physicality department, but also in violation, which is the biggest next step for the former Wisconsin Badger. He is probably next in line for a call from Providence. Head coach Jay Leach said that last month was the biggest for his progression with his ability to dominate a game.

7. Jeremy Swayman: The Black Bears goalkeeper has had a few solid seasons in Maine, but this has been his best show ever. It is too early to say with certainty that he is the B-keeper of the future, but they must be happy with the way he has developed.

8. Oskar Stone: His first season in Providence has not set the world on fire, but he is impressed by his limited shows in the Boston camps, and his right-handed shot and versatility should give him a crack in the NHL if he were his offensive retrieve numbers.

9. Jeremy Lauzon: The Bruins have always been high on Lauzon, which may have now gained a more consistent view of the NHL level with a team that had fewer defensive options. His best asset is that he competes with every team, does not shy away from physicality and rarely loses fights. He also has an offensive flair.

10. Axel Andersson: The 19-year-old right-handed defender has had a solid debut with Moncton in the QMJHL. He has 18 assists and probably has the advantage of producing more offensively as he adjusts to playing in North America over the long term.

11. Jakub Zboril: His attacking ability has stopped, but his defensive game has become stronger and stronger. He is probably not where they hoped he would be when they selected him as the 13th overall, but there is still plenty to work with.

12. Pavel Shen: Shen is still trying to get used to playing in North America, but he is a good skater and thinks fast and has many tools to be a pro hockey player. However, there is certainly a next step, and they hope that he can achieve that in Providence.

13. Matias Mantykivi: One of the Bruins’ concept choices from 2019, Mantykivi has deceptive speed for how he can slow down the game and works best on the powerful game, where the Finn is absolutely deadly. Only 18 years old, he still has a long way to go, but there is a high ceiling there.

14. Cam Hughes: If he hadn’t had his face ripped by a skate in the preseason, he might have had a chance to push with internal competition. His play and confidence have risen to become a legitimate option and the Bruins have taken note. Only 23 years old and probably have not reached its ceiling.

15. Roman Bychkov: The 18-year-old Russian was again a 2019 draft. He is below par at 5-foot 11 and 175 pounds., But he is smart and makes quick decisions on the ice while still looking casual. Anyway, he will probably take a while before he even plays in North America, most likely.