bruins-trade-danton-heinen-to-anaheim-for-nick-ritchie

The Bruins initial shift of deadline day was with a familiar associate.

Just 3 times after swapping David Backes for Ondrej Kase with Anaheim, the Bruins created another deal with the Ducks on Monday to ship Danton Heinen west for Nick Ritchie.

Heinen, 24, was starting off to fall out of favor as his game dropped off this season. He signed a two-12 months deal worth an annual common of $two.8 million in the offseason as a restricted free of charge agent, but his identify has been in trade dicussions.

Ritchie, whose brother, Brett, signed with the Bruins in the offseason and was sent to Providence in January, has 19 details in 41 game titles for the Ducks. He brings some sizing at six-foot-two and 234 lbs but performs on the appropriate aspect.

He initiatives to be a applicant to enjoy in the base 6 as a bodily forward who has the means to chip in offensively. He has some of the dimensions and physicality factor that Heinen didn’t bring, who himself had just 22 details in 58 online games.

The addition of Kase modified points up for the top 6, with him projecting and practising on Monday on the correct facet of David Krejci, and Heinen was not likely to elevate more in the lineup.

Heinen was rumored to be the main piece in a opportunity offer for Kyle Palmieri of the Devils, with New Jersey trying to find out NHL completely ready talent, so it stays to be seen if that trade is now entirely off the table.

Ritchie has a cap strike of $one.five million and the 24-12 months-outdated has an additional year remaining on his agreement.