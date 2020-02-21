[bruins-trade-david-backes-to-anaheim-for-ondrej-kase]

CALGARY — The David Backes period in Boston has attained its stop.

The Boston Herald realized Friday the Bruins are trading Backes, prospect Axel Andersson, and their 2020 initially-spherical draft decide on to the Anaheim Ducks for appropriate wing Ondrej Kase. The Bruins have since confirmed the offer, in which the B’s will also keep 25 p.c of Backes’ salary.

Anaheim Ducks suitable wing Ondrej Kase (25), of the Czech Republic, in action in opposition to the Los Angeles Kings in the course of the 1st period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Image/Alex Gallardo)

The 24-yr-previous Kase plays on the suitable wing — a placement at which the Bruins have been seeking to improve. He has appeared in 49 online games with the Ducks this year, recording 7 targets and 16 helps for 23 details. The six-foot, 190-pound forward has skated in 198 vocation NHL games, totaling 43 aims and 53 assists for 96 factors, all with Anaheim. He was originally taken in the seventh round (205th general) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Backes, 35, has appeared in 16 online games with Boston this period, registering one purpose and two helps for 3 details. He has skated in 944 occupation NHL online games, totaling 245 plans and 309 helps for 554 points.

The Bruins waived Backes in January and mutually agreed he would not report to AHL Providence. Studies emerged Friday early morning he was possible going to be sent to a Western meeting club.

Andersson, 20, has skated in 41 game titles with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL this year, recording two goals and 20 helps for 22 factors. He was originally picked by Boston in the next round (57th all round) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

This tale will be up to date.