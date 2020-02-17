[bruins-win,-3-1,-over-the-rangers]

NEW YORK—The Bruins scored a goal in all three periods and gutted out 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Bruins took a 2-0 lead into the third period but saw that halved at 9: 52. With Torey Krug in the box, Mika Zibanejad scored on a long range wrister, beating Jaroslav Halak on a perfect post-and-in shot.

From there it was white knuckle time for the B’s, until there wrre 12.2 seconds left on the clock when Patrice Bergeron scored an empty netter.

The Bruins had an edge in play in a choppy first period, outshooting the the Blueshirts 11-9 and enjoying an even better advantage in quality scoring chances. Alexander Georgiev got the start for the Rangers, who’d won their previous four games, and he had a little trouble with his rebound control. The B’s, however, could not capitalize on it.

They did, however, score the first goal of the game on a very fortunate bounce. Charlie McAvoy sent a pass toward Chris Wagner in the slot and it took a crazy carom into the net. Though the goal was originally credited to Wagner, it actually went off a Ranger stick blade and popped in the air, traveling past Wagner’s head. Georgiev made a Bad News Bears attempt to catch it, failed badly and it dropped behind him with 47.1 seconds left in the period.

It stood up as McAvoy’s goal, his third in six games after he went the first 54 games of the season without a goal.

The B’s slim lead was jeopardized early in the second when David Krejci tried to backhand a puck toward the net but whiffed and nailed former Bruin farmhand Ryan Lindgren in the face. Krejci was handed the double minor at 5: 06. But the B’s gave the Rangers nothing the entire kill and you could start to hear the grumbling from the MSG stands.

The Rangers did finally start to put some pressure ate in the second and Jaroslav Halak was forced to make a couple of decent, none better than the positional save on Lindgren from the slot.

Then things got interesting late in the second. Lindgren gave Patrice Bergeron a shove after the whistle and Brad Marchand does not like seeing anyone tangle with his centerman. Marchand crosschecked Lindgren to the ice. From the other side of the crease Pavel Buchnevich got a running start and nailed Marchand with a crosscheck of his own right across the name plate on the back of the jersey, with Marchand’s helmet going flying.

Remarkably, Marchand got the only minor, but it wound up working in the B’s favor. On the kill, Charlie Coyle stole the puck from Jacob Trouba and beat Georgiev over the glove on a breakaway for Coyle’s 14th goal of the season and a 2-0 lead with 1: 18 left in the period.