Bruins win in OT, dear islanders

BROOKLYN – The Bruins have finally discovered how they can win in the extension. Just continue with the power play.

After Brad Marchand scored a trip penalty on Brock Nelson in OT, Patrice Bergeron scored the winner at OT of 1:33 to lift the B’s to a 3-2 win over the Islanders in Barclays Center.

The B’s, now with a PP goal in 13 consecutive games, had six consecutive losses in extra sessions. On the winner, Bergeron broke a wrist from the left side of the slot that defeated Semyon Varlamov.

John Moore had a 1-1 draw 5:48 from the third period. The defender’s second of the year came from a slacker from the left point that hit the ice and slammed Semyon Varlamov to the other side.

But the islands made it right at 9:33. Zdeno Chara tried to get a puck on the defensive blue line, but it went to Josh Bailey. The islanders went on the rapid counterattack with Bailey feeding Mathew Barzal in for a detour between the pads of the Tuukka Rask.

The Bruins started the night as if they were in charge of cooking their mother’s home. The islanders were completely over them from the beginning, and with the exception of a few good B-line shifts, they could hardly get anything going in the first period.

At one point the islanders defeated the 14-2 of the B and, if Rask were not there, the visitors would have looked at a large deficit. But Rask couldn’t keep everything out. The defender of New York Scott Mayfield left with plenty of room to roam high, hovering from his right point position to the center of the high slit and broke a wrist shot that hit Rask high to the glove side. The keeper may have been screened by Chris Wagner.

At 12:31, Charlie McAvoy took a hooking penalty and, strangely enough, that momentum seemed to stop the islanders’ momentum. The islands did not score a power-play goal in their previous eight games (0-for-12) and on this PP they did not even get a chance on the net.

Once the penalty was over, the B’s started to spend a little more time in the area of ​​the islanders and forced Varlamov to make a few saves, but the B’s went in the first break-down with a goal.

It didn’t help the B because she lost defender Matt Grzelcyk early in the game to an injury to the lower body, forcing them to play five D for almost the entire match.

Rask also had to be good early in the second period. Brock Nelson seemed to have him up and down, but couldn’t get it past him. That might have hit another Brown body, but there was no doubt that Rask was the one to stop Anthony Beauvillier a moment later. After John Moore fell into the neutral zone, Mathew Barzal was able to take off in a 2-on-1 position. He was able to bring the puck to Beauvillier, who had a clean break-in from the hash brands but the backhander couldn’t stop past Rask.

In the meantime, the B’s started to get their own chances and tied the game at 8:33. McAvoy, more aware of the search for his attack in the last few games, carried the puck in the offensive zone on his offside, cut to the center of his forehead and fired a shot that was blocked. The puck, however, went to Jake DeBrusk, who somehow got him past the discombobulated Varlamov. It was DeBrusk’s 14th of the season and third in two games.

The B’s got their first power play at 2:07 PM in Mayfield and it was time for Varlamov to be tested. The best rescue came on a David Pastrnak enveloping attempt. It seemed that the star of the B might get him, but Varlamov was able to dive back and thwart his attempt.

The match went to the third deadlock at 1-1.