Bruno Fernandes could begin defending five players for Manchester United against Wolves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Bruno Fernandes is expected to debut against Wolves at Manchester United on Saturday.

The Portuguese midfielder ended the months of speculation by joining a deal worth up to £ 67.7m from Sporting Lisbon with the Red Devils on Thursday.

Fernandes made his debut against the Wolves after arriving from Sporting with £ 68m

He will bring much-needed goals and creativity to United’s central midfield, an area where the club has had no problems due to injuries to Paul Pogba (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee).

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was thrilled to finally reach his best transfer destination.

He said: “We have followed him for years, but he has grown gradually during this time too. More and more mature, more and more secure.

“He is a great leader of his team, and despite all the speculation being made around him, every club in Europe has probably focused on him and played fantastic football for Sporting.”

“It says it all about how professional he is, and when you see and meet him here, he’s a fantastic person.”

United will attempt to win consecutive Premier League losses in a game LIVE on talkSPORT if they host the Wolves.

A win at Old Trafford and a defeat by Chelsea against Leicester would bring Nuno Espirito Santo’s men three points ahead of a Champions League spot.

David de Dea will play his 300th top game for United against the Wolves.

Solskjaer has used a five-man defense in three of the last four games and has been able to withstand the wolves.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams worked as full-backs, while Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, a left-back, were used in central defense.

Solskjaer admitted that Nemanja Matic’s import ban is a blow.

The Serbian midfielder scored a goal and was eliminated on Wednesday’s 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in Man City because of a second offense.

It could see Fernandes, who quickly entered the starting field and entered into three partnerships with Jesse Lingard and Fred in the middle of the field.

After eight goals and seven assists for Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga this season, United hopes to be successful at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial could work with Daniel James up front. The pair offer United an incredible counterattack pace.

Could Manchester United compete against the wolves this way and Wan-Bissaka and Williams act as part of a five-man defense?