Bruno Fernandes is just the beginning when Manchester United boss Ed Woodward points out several summer additions

Ed Woodward has indicated that there may be several new summer additions to Manchester United after the summer transfer window is approved, which is an “important opportunity” for the club.

While the Europa League and FA Cup still have a chance at silver, this will be another disappointing season for the 20-time league champion.

GETTY

Woodward is desperate for United to rise back to Europe’s elite

In the Premier League, United are eighth with less than half of Liverpool’s table positions, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team has to deal with the struggle to secure qualification for the Champions League.

The acquisition of Bruno Fernandes in January was a welcome boost to Old Trafford, but Woodward, the vice chairman, admits that there is still a lot to do.

“Bruno Fernandes’ commitment and the return of key players after an injury will give Ole and the squad a boost in the second half of the season,” said Woodward in introductory remarks recently posted at a fan forum.

“We continue to be contested in the Europa League and FA Cup as well as in the Champions League qualification. So there is still a lot to play.

“However, as an association and board of directors, we recognize that we are not yet where we want to be.

“It is the overriding priority of all members of the club that we regularly fight for the titles of the Premier League and the Champions League.

“Even if the progress is not always smooth, everyone in the entire club strives to contribute to achieving these goals.”

Woodward highlighted the significant work and investment that had been made in the academy, and the head of the United States was pleased with the progress made to ensure that the right actors, infrastructure, and culture were in place to be successful in the long term.

AFP or licensor

Bruno Fernandes hopes to support Man United’s top 4 push

“Similarly, our recruitment process has been extensively edited, with significant investments in scouting, data and analytics,” continued Woodward, whose home was attacked by a few fans a few days before the comments.

“The HR department works together with Ole and his trainers on a clear plan and a clear philosophy.

“We are focused on introducing a combination of experience and the best young players with the potential to develop to fuse graduates from our academy with high quality acquisitions.

“Our recruiting process focuses on analyzing and selecting players over the course of a season with a view to the following summer transfer window. As part of the renovation, we see this summer as an important opportunity.

“We were consistently of the opinion that since January is not an optimal time for player availability, we would only buy in January if there were players that we had already selected for the summer, and we were pleased that this strategy was implemented when Bruno Fernandes signed it.

“Bruno Fernandes and the players we brought with us last summer are proof that our process is the right one.

“There has been no lack of investment in players in recent years. Over £ 200m has been spent since Ole became manager.

“Our goal is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistent recruitment quality.

“Outside the field, it is important to know that the commercial elements of the club are designed to ensure that we have a self-sustaining model that supports investment on the player side.”