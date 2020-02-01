Bruno Fernandes made a promising debut at Manchester United when they played a standoff against Wolves

Bruno Fernandes had a brilliant start to his Manchester United career when he made his debut against Wolves on Saturday.

The Portuguese midfielder saw a lot of the ball and had several chances in the 0-0 final at Old Trafford.

Getty Images – Getty

Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut

A few days after moving from Sporting Lisbon, he got his first start from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The first half was full of new signings. Fernandes was the focus of their attacks and had the chance to make a dream debut.

His eyes would have shone when the ball fell on him late in the first half, but his fierce shot was aimed directly at Rui Patricio.

After the break, it was the Portuguese midfielder who hit the most.

In the 58th minute he had a free kick, which was saved by compatriot Patricio when the fans remembered the 62nd anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Getty Images – Getty

Adama Traore is fighting with Fred

Fernandes had another shot from distance in the 67th minute, which was held up unfortunate by the goalkeeper of the wolves.

Visitors asked United questions late, with Roman Saiss and Raul Jimenez both having chances.

Diogo Dalot had a great chance of getting the winner in the final seconds of the game, but his header went 0-0 up.