Bruno Fernandes makes his Red Devils debut as the signing is called in the starting eleven in January

Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut today after being named in the starting eleven for the Premier League duel against the Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to sign Fernandes in January, although the midfielder didn’t arrive in Old Trafford until Thursday.

Man United fans are thrilled to see Bruno Fernandes in action

He coached his new teammates on Friday, and United fans will be confronted with their first look at the 25-year-old against Nuno.

Fernandes’ January colleague who signed Odion Ighalo is however nowhere to be seen, as he was not signed before Friday afternoon and missed the deadline for the Premier League promotion this weekend.

The Portuguese ace was one of the four changes Solskjaer made to the lineup that began mid-week after the Carabao Cup lost to Manchester City.

Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Daniel James were the others who came in, while Willy Boly and Diogo Jota were included in the lineup of the wolves

Nuno has also decided to name a new addition to his squad in January. Daniel Podence, who completed his transfer from Olympiacos on the same day Fernandes joined United, was one of the substitutes for the wolves.

Man United vs Wolves confirmed the lineups

Man United XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Mata, Martial, Pereira, Fred, Fernandes, James, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka

Subs: Romero, Jones, Lingard, Dalot, Greenwood, Chong, Williams

Wolves XI: Patricio, Doherty, Neves, Jimenez, Boly, Coady, Jota, Jonny, Saiss, Moutinho, Traore

Subs: Ruddy, Jordao, Neto, Podence, Gibbs-White, Dendoncker, Kilman