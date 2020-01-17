Bruno Fernandes says goodbye to Sporting before the change of Manchester United

% MINIFYHTML98c02c1f96b256a548a9aa6cde7a3bb511%

Bruno Fernandes was the captain of Sporting against Benfica in the Primeira Liga collision on Friday

Bruno Fernandes is getting closer to a change in Manchester United and Sky sports news. The journalist Gary Cotterill was in Lisbon on Friday evening when the sports captain seemed to be saying goodbye to Benfica.

United is almost approaching an agreement with Sporting to sign Fernandes in an agreement worth up to £ 60 million and his last appearance for the Portuguese team in Friday’s derby with Benfica in Lisbon.

He gave the 25-year-old the opportunity to say goodbye to the club he has been representing since 2017.

The arrival of Fernandes in the José Alvalade Stadium for the derby against Benfica could have been the last time as a sports player.

He and Sporting fans were determined to go out with a bang, but Benfica was willing to make his potential desolation a more moderate affair, as Gary Cotterill writes …

Ronaldo floats big

Bruno Fernandes arrived at the José Alvalade Stadium for what could be the last time shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday.

He led the team through a marble corridor decorated with images of former sports heroes, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who stood high in the hall and gave a man a thumb to follow his steps to Old Trafford.

Fernandes is ready to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo when replacing Lisbon with Manchester

All news teams filmed the warm-ups before the game, but the lenses were aimed at just one man.

Fernandes in the field

Local fans in the stadium gave Fernandes a deafening reception as the team drove to the field. He’s your captain.

Every touch of the ball saw him receive a similar treatment. They are all greetings.

A specific favorite of the audience came after 25 minutes when he chased deep into his own half to slide and claim the ball from an opponent of Benfica.

It certainly wasn’t reluctant.

Fernandes is expected to move to Manchester this month, Gary Cotterill explains

Talented, there is no doubt about it, but he is also a digger.

Fernandes took three meaty installations for the break where they left him lying on the grass every time.

Sports fans were not happy and you can imagine that fans of United would not be very happy either.

When Fernandes left the field part-time, he pulled off his captain’s armband, and Sporting fans might be scared to see him.

A large number of cameramen were present to see Fernandes

In the meantime, he was so easily the man of the game in a game that his team was improving without breaking the deadlock.

Deep. Advanced. Left. Medium. Turn right. I cannot determine where he plays, but it is very impressive for the international of Portugal.

Sports fans throw flares

There was a big delay just after the start of the second half when Sporting fans threw flares and fireworks at the field and the referee stopped the game for five minutes. It is an indication of the kind of intense atmosphere that Fernandes is used to.

Benfica has escaped this season with the best Portuguese flight and a record at 100 percent has certainly helped. They came forward here thanks to Rafa Silva 10 minutes from the moment.

Thanks to the flares launched by Sporting fans, the referee added 10 minutes at the end. Those torches! Would it suffice for a return inspired by Bruno?

Benfica won 2-0 at night to take a four-point lead over Sporting at the top of the table

No. On the contrary, with Silva to score again to beat Sporting and his captain.

Bruno Fernandes stood with his head down in the middle circle after the last whistle.

The staff and the players on both sides went upstairs to comfort him, talk and say goodbye. Good luck maybe.

There was a polite applause for the crowd and then he left.

No big emotional waves, no tears.

If this was his exit, it was more a failure than an explosion. Unlike those torches.

