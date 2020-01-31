Bruno Fernandes – What does he bring to Manchester United?

Manchester United successfully negotiated the arrival of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP. Fernandes, who joins for an initial amount of 55 million euros, is the latest to go from Lisbon to Manchester, who sees him add his name to a list starring Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani.

A long-running saga that ebbed and flowed over a period of six months seemed to have run its course until Ed Woodward plunged into seemingly bottomless trunks to meet the demands of Sporting.

Fernandes, who inherits the number eighteen jersey from the legendary Paul Scholes, is a key element in helping the Red Devils get through the transition phase in which they find themselves. The Portuguese are in the right place at the right time with the race for the Champions League places are starting to heat up.

But what exactly does the ex-Udinese bring to this Manchester United team?

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s tactics mean United are ready to play on the counter. Although very powerful in this way, the Old Trafford-based outfit is struggling to create clear chances against the sides that drop the ball instead of a more compact defensive configuration.

This is where the native of Maia comes in. Fernandes, who is likely to be deployed in an advanced role within the Solskjær system, is the glue that links the isolated strike force with a midfielder who s ‘is recently sold out.

A professional box-to-box midfielder, Fernandes adds a new weapon to Solskjær’s arsenal. Portugal, with 19 caps, is Lampardesque – it’s not only the creativity it has, but it is also a recognized goalscorer. Last season, he scored 20 goals and 13 assists in the Primeira Liga for mind-boggling Sporting CP statistics for a midfielder.

The 25-year-old strikes a low blow on him and is not afraid of being torn apart. With Rashford’s injury compounding United’s goal scoring problems, Fernandes’ timing could not be better.

Persistent injuries to the signing of the record Paul Pogba deprived Solskjær of his best designer in the midfield. Although the vision of the French remains unprecedented, the signing of Fernandes would help to a certain extent to restore a semblance of creativity in a united midfielder which is sorely lacking in this aspect. The likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira can only do a lot and with Fernandes putting the pen on paper, their United careers seem to be coming to an end.

He seems to see how Bruno Fernandes will fare in the Eastlands. Going from the Portuguese championship to the Premier League is never easy, especially when the fact that it is not a physical phenomenon is taken into account. However, his talent speaks for itself and Fernandes is ready to storm the Premier League.

Are you excited about this signing by United fans?