Bruno Fernandes will play Man Utd for “one of the largest clubs in the world,” claims Man City playmaker Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva believes that Manchester United’s January contract with Bruno Fernandes has what it takes to be successful in one of the largest clubs in the world.

After weeks of negotiations, Red Devils leaders finally approved Fernandes’ transfer to Old Trafford worth up to £ 67m last month.

Bruno Fernandes hopes to play a key role in helping Man United achieve a top 4 push

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set himself the task of hiring a new midfielder in January after Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay had been seriously injured in the past few weeks.

Fernandes, who shone with 15 goals and 14 assists for Sporting this season before moving to England, made an encouraging debut last weekend’s 0-0 draw against the Wolves.

And his compatriot Silva is confident that United have signed a real star who will give his team serious quality.

He said to Sky Sports: “I think he’ll adapt (to the Premier League). He played in Italy when he was young, so it’s not his first experience on board.”

“I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I think he’ll do great at Man United.”

“The best thing about Bruno is his mentality and the way he gives himself 100 percent to the team and takes part in every game.

“It doesn’t matter who he plays against and his mentality and character are the best thing about him.

“Changes are always complicated. You have to adapt to the way your new team plays, to your teammates, to the way the manager wants to play, sometimes to new systems. Maybe it’ll take a few months, but I think it’s good that he’s here and he’ll be a big win for Man United – but hopefully not against Man City. “

Bernardo Silva supported Bruno Fernandes to be successful at Man United

Despite his promising debut, talkSPORT expert Darren Lewis is concerned that Fernandes may not realize his potential under Solskjær’s leadership.

The journalist said at the talkSPORT kick-off show last month: “I’m actually worried about him.

“It is the latest in a series of marquee signings that Manchester United has completed, and some of them simply have not worked.

“We saw the numbers and he has a wonderful record, but does Solskjaer improve the players?

“Mason Greenwood has a touch of class anyway, he was always a good player, but you look at the other players … Anthony Martial, has he really improved since he was at Manchester United?”