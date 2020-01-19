Bruno Guimaraes is everything Arteta needs and more

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 18: Rony of Athletico PR (R) celebrates with teammate Bruno Guimarães after scoring his team’s second goal in the match between Internacional and Athletico PR as part of the Copa do Brasil Final, at the stadium Beira-Rio on September 18, 2019 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Lucas Uebel / Getty Images)

It’s the same old story for Arsenal. They have a scary attack, in fact it is one of the best in the league. However, it was their defense and midfielder that dropped them this season. Mikel Arteta having recently taken the helm and now in charge of his first transfer window as head coach, he will have an eye on one or two defenders.

However, in my opinion, he need not look any further than Bruno Guimaraes. Goal reported that Athletico Paranaense midfielder was in the midst of a discussion between his club and Arsenal technical director Edu. It is believed that the deal could reach around £ 26 million.

Guimaraes is a defensive midfielder, however, he is not limited to this position. Sometimes this season, he played a little further and still likes to play box-to-box. It is a destructive midfielder who knows how to use his frame. You can often find him building up his opponent to regain possession of his side.

When he is on the ball, his play is mainly positive. What I mean by that is that he likes to move the ball urgently into the last third, where he is a good passer of the ball. Whether it’s a crossing balloon or a complex and delicate pass, Guimaraes has it in his locker.

This type of midfielder is exactly what Arteta needs in the future. For the moment, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira form a good partnership but they are a little coherent. This is because there is a clear missing piece in the puzzle which could well be Bruno Guimaraes.

Bringing in the talented box-box midfielder would add new momentum to Arsenal’s game and it would also serve the defenders. This would allow Granit Xhaka all the freedom in the world and Guimaraes would likely play in a defensive pivot in the midfield alongside Torreira, where the Brazilian international would be allowed to advance the ball.

