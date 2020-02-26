bruno-mars-and-cardi-b-react-to-bts’s-“carpool-karaoke”

Right after BTS sang their track with James Corden on “Carpool Karaoke,” Bruno Mars and Cardi B reacted on Twitter!

Bruno Mars responded to a video clip from “The Late Late Clearly show with James Corden” Twitter of the guys singing the remix of his song “Finesse,” which attributes Cardi B. He applied an emoji of eyeglasses clinking and wrote, “Thanks Fellas.”

? Thanks Fellas. https://t.co/30lh86ThNY — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2020

Cardi B shared the clip with a heart emoji prior to tweeting a meme with the caption, “Me homeless result in hobi & joon took my work.” Hobi and Joon are nicknames for J-Hope and RM.

❤️ https://t.co/ByTDAG8FQi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 26, 2020

Me homeless induce hobi & joon took my occupation pic.twitter.com/28WwHXVChh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 26, 2020

Observe BTS’s whole “Carpool Karaoke” right here!