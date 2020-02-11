Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson will lead the 2020 Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS- The 2020 ‘Essence Festival of Culture’ will take place at the Superdome this year, and the newly released lineup includes major headliners.

Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson are the faces of the festival that covers the Superdome cast that appeared this morning, February 11th.

Pattie LaBelle is one of the headliners, but Raphael Saadiq, Tamia Swizz Beatz and Doug E. Fresh are also classic hip-hop and R&B gatekeepers. Young chart top players of today are also expected, including Summer Walker, Janelle Monae, Jidenna Saweetie and others.

Mars’ recent appearance in New Orleans was on his 24K Magic World Tour in 2017 and Monae is no stranger to the Big Easy. Last summer she spent a few weeks in NOLA and shot the soon to be released horror film “Antebellum” with the directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Janet Jackson is Essence Fest Alum and performed in 2018.

Loni Love is coming back this year to host the event and more interpreters are in the works to be included on the “List of Stars”.

The Essence Festival is an annual celebration that takes place on the weekend closest to July 4th. This year the festival takes place from July 1st to 5th.

See you in NOLA! #EssenceFest https://t.co/1xjV9gmfJV

– ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) February 11, 2020