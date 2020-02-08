Bruno Mars cooperates with Disney for a new music film (VIDEO) | show business

Singer Bruno Mars poses in the press room with his Grammy Trophies during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018 in New York. – AFP picture

LOS ANGELES, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Mars is working with the studio to produce a musical narrative in which the uptown funk singer will also be featured.

Details about the as yet unnamed project are still rare at this point, although Deadline reported that the film will largely consist of original music that Mars will create and perform.

The Grammy winner celebrated the announcement with a video posted on his social media, playing Pinocchio’s “When You Wish Upon a Star”.

“When your heart is in your dream

No wish is too extreme

If you want a star ”🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS !! 😜 pic.twitter.com/L4nLzinmKa

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 6, 2020

This is not the first time Mars has appeared on the big screen since he starred as a child actor in the comedy Honeymoon in Vegas in 1992 and spoke to Roberto in the 2014 animated film Rio 2.

Earlier this week, Walt Disney Studios announced that a Hamilton music film was also in preparation.

The adaptation of the blockbuster musical is expected to hit theaters in October 2021. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals that the original Broadway cast will play a leading role in the upcoming film.

The project, described in a press release as “Leaping Forward in the Art of Live Capture,” was shot in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City.

In addition to his partnership with Disney, Mars is reportedly back in the recording studio for his much anticipated new album.

🍹 pic.twitter.com/GKwT9D6fEw

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars), October 16, 2019

Details on the still unnamed work are currently rare, although it would look like the 24-k Magic Top result from 2016.

This album won the 60th annual Grammy Awards by storm in 2018 and was named Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, Best Technical Album, Non-Classical and Record of the Year.

More recently, Mars has worked with Cardi B on Please Me in 2019 and Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton on Blow. – AFP Relax News