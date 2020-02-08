Bruno Mars is working with Disney to make a new music film

Bruno Mars has reportedly teamed up with Disney to star in a new music film.

According to the deadline, Mars and Disney are to develop a “music-themed theater narrative” in which Mars will both play and produce.

Deadline also reports that Mars will create “mostly original music” for the project, which he will also perform.

Mars then apparently confirmed the news itself on February 6 through social media.

With a clip of himself playing the famous Disney theme, Mars has given the clip the following title: “If your heart is in your dream, no request is too extreme if you want a star.”

“When your heart is in your dream

No wish is too extreme

If you want a star ”🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS !! 😜 pic.twitter.com/L4nLzinmKa

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 6, 2020

Last year, chic legend Nile Rodgers revealed that Mars needed to remind him how the upcoming collaboration should sound like a hit.

The two worked with Anderson .Paak on Rodgers’ new album on a song at Abbey Road Studios. Rodgers admitted that he tried to make the song “really clever” when they started working on the track.

Speaking to the Two Shot Podcast, Rodgers said: “I did what I thought was really smart jazz chords. They were incredible and I was so excited. But Bruno said, “Hey Nile, do you know the first chord you start with?” You have to change that if you want it to be a hit. “

The producer added, “God knows he was right because I’ve done this to other people so many times. I went home, changed the chord, and changed the name of the song to” Listen To Bruno “.”

The song is expected to be included in Rodgers’ successor to last year’s chic album “It’s About Time”. Rodgers told The Daily Star last year that the new album should also feature Robert Plant and Jorja Smith.