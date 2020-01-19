Brutal Storm Dumps wintry mix on the northeastern Interstates before going to sea

January 19 (UPI) – Snow and ice caused travel difficulties in the northeast, including Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston, during the long vacation weekend.

The New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advice on Saturday because a winter weather notice came into effect in the city.

Winter weather notices were issued for northeastern New Jersey, the upper districts of New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley in New York, and southern Connecticut for 2 to 5 inches of snowfall. The advisories have now expired.

A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow was observed throughout the New York City metropolitan area when the storm broke out on Saturday evening.

In the evenings of Saturday, areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York had accumulated up to 4 inches of snow, and Vermont saw up to 2.5 inches of snow.

The Mackinac Bridge in Michigan, the longest suspension bridge in the western hemisphere, required escorts for top-class vehicles due to strong winds of almost 80 km / h on Saturday morning. The bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to give instructions.

Due to winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that speed limits on Interstates 90, 86, and 79 in Erie, Crawford, Venango, and Mercer were temporarily reduced to 75 km / h.

The speed limit had also been lowered to 45 miles an hour west on Pennsylvania on I-180, and commercial vehicles were only allowed to use the right lane.

The Pennsylvania National Weather Service recorded 30 cm of snow early Saturday morning in Moon, Pennsylvania.

In the mountains of northwest Pennsylvania and southwest New York, 6 to 12 inches of snow could also result due to lake improvement.

Strong winds can cause snowstorms and drifts and impair visibility in parts of the northeast. This can lead to delays while traveling and can hinder the cleaning up.

This affected not only road travel, but also aviation. Flight delays and cancellations are expected to continue into the weekend as the storm sweeps northeast across the country.

Major transportation hubs, including St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, LaGuardia, JFK, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, were also affected by this storm. This led to delays or cancellations that spread across the country when the flights had difficulty getting in and out of airports.

By Saturday afternoon, almost 250 flights at O’Hare International Airport had been canceled. Another 92 were canceled at Newark Liberty Airport.

Street crews will continue to move snow off streets, but this process can take a long time, especially in the most affected areas. The residents of these areas should be patient with the street staff as they work to clear the streets.

Even if roads are cleared in the northeast, conditions can quickly change from main street to side street and from city to city. Those who drive out after the storm should exercise extreme caution and be prepared for changing conditions.