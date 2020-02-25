[Bryan Adams announces three night Royal Albert Hall residency – how to get tickets]

Bryan Adams has announced aspects of a mini residency in London.

The singer-songwriter will headline a few evenings at the Royal Albert Corridor. He’ll complete at the venue on Might 11-13.

Every night time will see Adams perform just one of his basic albums in whole, along with a range of his finest hits from his back again-catalogue.

The 1st night time he’ll perform 1983’s Lower Like A Knife, the 2nd evening 1987’s Into the Fire and the last night 1991’s Waking Up The Neighbours.

Followers can hope to hear tracks Straight from the Heart, Heart of the Night time, Assumed I’d Died and Long gone to Heaven and of training course his record-breaking hit (Every thing I Do) I Do It for You.

Given that his debut he’s bought 100 million records throughout the world, obtained 15 Grammy nominations and a few Academy Awards for his tunes composed for movies.

Additional not too long ago he wrote the songs and lyrics for the musical adaption of Rather Woman. The display opened on London’s West Conclusion at the Piccadilly Theatre.

This 12 months he is also accomplishing dates in Aberdeen and Hull as perfectly as across Europe.

You can discover out how to get tickets for his Royal Albert Corridor shows beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 9am on Friday February 28 by using axs.com.

Tour dates

May perhaps 11 – London, Royal Albert Corridor

May perhaps 12 – London, Royal Albert Corridor

May well 13 – London, Royal Albert Hall