Bryant, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in sports

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Kobe Bryant, widely recognized as one of the best basketball players, was killed in a helicopter crash in southern California yesterday. He was 41 years old.

Bryant, a transcendent star who went straight from high school to the game’s largest stage, won five NBA championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers and has been the face of the franchise throughout his 20-year career.

Bryant, a small striker and rifle guard, averaged 25 points in his career and led the NBA twice.

He was an 18-time NBA all-star wearing jersey numbers 24 and 8 – both retired from the Lakers – and continuing the Showtime tradition of the legendary franchise that was home to Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.

On Saturday, Bryant James congratulated on Twitter: “Respect my brother,” he tweeted.

A few hours later, Bryant was killed in the crash. He is survived by Ms. Vanessa, with whom he had four daughters.

Philadelphia-born Bryant was only 17 when he was inducted by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 as the 13th draft selection in the NBA selection.

But he never played for the Hornets and immediately switched to the Lakers, where he played his entire career before retiring in 2016.

In 2008 he was named NBA Most Valuable Player.

Internationally, he won two Olympic gold medals in the US team in 2008 and 2012. – Reuters