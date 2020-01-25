Bryce Hopkins, Max Christie: Fenwick basketball wins the top juniors in the Battle of State

Fenwick’s Bryce Hopkins blew by Max Christie of Rolling Meadows and scored. A few minutes later, Christie knocked Hopkins’ shot off the edge.

No. 1 and No. 2 judges in the state repeatedly attacked each other in the When Sides Collide Shootout in Glenbard East on Saturday. It is what the fans came to see and they were not disappointed.

Hopkins had 37 points and 14 rebounds and the brothers declined Rolling Meadows 69-56. Christie reacted with 31 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

It is an old story, the top players in a class compete against each other in a striking shootout. This one was a bit different. Both players were as gentle as an aggressive basketball player could be.

Hopkins, a hefty 6-6, used his size to take brutal advantage, but never went beyond what was necessary to make a play.

Christie seemed almost ashamed when he blocked Hopkins several times. And he helped Fenwick players up a few times.

“(Christie) is a good friend of mine,” Hopkins said. “We used to play together on the Illinois Wolves (club basketball team). We just gave people the matchup they wanted to see. He showed what he can do and I showed what I can do. “

Christie is the top rated player in the class. He is without obligation but has an offer from Duke. Hopkins is number two and has committed to Louisville.

“I just wanted to join the game, not thinking it was me versus Bryce,” Christie said. “We are both great players. The media wants to talk about the difference in ranking, but I chose Rolling Meadows vs. Fenwick. “

Fenwick (18-4) led 30-30 at halftime. The Mustangs (13-6) made eight three-pointers in the first two quarters.

Things dry up for Rolling Meadows in the third quarter. Christie scored all eight points.

“We are putting pressure on them to make mistakes,” said Fenwick coach Staunton Peck. “Our athletics and pressure disturbed them.”

A three-pointer from Christie with 5:11 to play cut the Friars’ to 50-47, but that was as close as the Mustangs would get.

The brothers have been in and out of the Super 25 all season. Rolling Meadows is not arranged in recent memory.

“It was a big competition for us as a team,” Christie said. “It was good to stay with them. People don’t really know us as a top team that can stay with these guys. It was like that

a good show tonight. We surprised some people in the crowd who didn’t think Rolling Meadows was really something. “

Sophomore Trey Pettigrew scored 20 for Fenwick.

“Trey did great,” said Peck. “His defense and pressure changed the pace. Everyone is talking about Bryce and Max, but we have another man who is a sophomore who is a stud. “

Christie has earned rave reviews for three years by recruiting analysts, but this was the first time he had played in a major showcase game in the area. He lived up to the hype, just like Hopkins, who is more established locally.

“I would take Bryce for everyone,” said Peck. “Max Christie is a great player. As a high school player who monitors Bryce in the mail, it is almost impossible. I don’t know if I know how happy I am. “

It would have been understandable if Hopkins, the second-ranked player, came out with a chip on his shoulder or a large posture. It wasn’t like that. He played hard and clean, just like Christie.

“We are not that kind of player,” Hopkins said.

“My approach was just to win the game,” Christie said. “I didn’t try to outdo him or look better than him. I just tried to win.”