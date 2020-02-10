BSN numbers for checking diversity: Minister

Large Dutch companies that want to assess how diverse their workforce will soon be able to use a new service from the national statistical authority CBS, which is based on the BSN numbers of employees, Telegraaf announced on Monday.

Trials have already been conducted, and if the concept is considered acceptable in accordance with data protection regulations and other laws, the service will be offered to companies with more than 250 employees, the paper said.

The information and statistics available to the CBS include data that link the migrant background to BSN numbers, Telegraaf said. The CBS can then extract the background of all employees in a particular company and create a “cultural diversity barometer”.

The information in the report cannot be traced back to individuals, a spokesman for the Ministry of Social Affairs said.

The introduction of diversity checks is part of a series of measures that ministers claim will increase the number of women and people with an ethnic minority in top jobs.

This spring, ministers will also publish laws to ensure that at least 30% of the boards of Dutch listed companies are female.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.