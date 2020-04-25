BSNL employees oppose the government’s decision to freeze the DA increase

The All-Indian Retirement Association BSNL-DOT (AIBDPA) represents more than one retired pensioner from the Department of Communications and BSNL.

PTI

latest update: April 25, 2020, 11:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Current and retired BSNL employees have been opposed to the government’s decision to block my dear’s (DA) allowance for 18 months, from January 1, 2020.

All Indian BSNL-DOT Retirement Associations (AIBDPA), representing more than one retired pensioner from the Ministry of Communications and BSNL, said on Saturday that their members had already helped fund the Prime Minister and Prime Minister due to their ability and deduction. And. It is difficult to force retirees.

The Union of Employees of BSNL (BSNL EU) called the move a retrospective action and a “major attack on the livelihoods of government employees and central government retirees” and condemned the government’s action.

Both organizations have argued that the government has benefited companies from rejecting loans, tax breaks, etc., and have decided to block DA, which will affect many low-income employees.

“The government has abolished the 5.5 rupee bad loans. Most of these bad loans have been paid in advance by big companies. By ignoring the bad loans so much, the government is just the company,” he said. The EU’s BSNL hopes that defrosting DA, which is unreasonable for government employees and the pensions of retirees, is unreasonable, BSNL EU said.

AIBDPA said the state-run BSNL has stopped providing medical assistance and has stopped paying for medical treatment over the past two years due to a lack of budget claims, and pensioners depend on their meager pensions.

“Many of these retirees receive a minimum pension, which is not enough even for daily expenses. At this time, it is important that the decision to block DR (Dear Relief) is issued for 18 months,” he said. Paying attention to the increase will increase pensions, which will make it difficult for pensioners, ”said the retired staff.

According to AIBDPA, the DR pension will be about 17,000 rupees (for an 18-month period) or more for a pensioner to receive a monthly pension of about 10,000 rupees.

