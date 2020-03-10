BSP, SP MLAs who went ‘missing’ final week fulfill BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan

File graphic of Shivraj Singh Chouhan | @ChouhanShivraj | Twitter

Bhopal: Amid the political turmoil induced by resignations of at minimum 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh, a legislator of the BSP and another of the Samajwadi Social gathering fulfilled BJP chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party with its two MLAs and the SP with its sole MLA are supporting the Kamal Nath-led Congress federal government.

BSP MLA from Bhind Sanjiv Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator from Bijawar, Rajesh Shukla, met Chouhan at his residence right here.

Chouhan reported immediately after the brief meeting that it was a courtesy call on the occasion of Holi.

Shukla and Kushwaha had long gone lacking after switching off phones very last week amid allegations by the Congress that the BJP was making an attempt to lure the MLAs and topple the point out govt.

Soon after returning to Bhopal on March 4 both the MLAs had denied the allegation that they experienced been `abducted’ by the BJP (as claimed by the Congress).

