BST Hyde Park 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

BST Hyde Park 2020 has been canceled due to a pandemic coronavirus.

Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran were set to head the eighth year of the festival, due in July.

“It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to cancel BST Hyde Park 2020,” according to a press release issued today (April 8).

“After closely monitoring government actions and statements during the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as consulting with our partners Royal Parks and wider agencies, we have come to the conclusion that this is the only possible outcome.

“This would be the eighth year of the event, and we look forward to opening amazing, unique shows to hundreds of thousands of fans at the world’s largest open venue. But safety is always in the first place.”

Organizers also stressed that they “do not want to create the extra burden on emergency services” that will have to support the event. See the full statement below.

It is with great heart that we have decided not to go ahead with BST Hyde Park 2020. Read the full statement below either here: https://t.co/MlVFWx3o02

We send you all the love and positives during these difficult times. Keep track of yourself, stay safe until next year. pic.twitter.com/ETj6CiyZE0

– BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) on April 8, 2020

Fans who have purchased tickets will contact the relevant ticket agency by May 6. “We are expecting a meeting in 2021, and we will be discussing plans soon. In the meantime, please follow the advice and remain safe,” the statement said.

Earlier today, Peter Gabriel shared a statement following the cancellation of this year’s WOMAD Festival.

The WOMAD statement said that after meeting with the licensing authority and the joint emergency services and after adopting “governmental recommendations to stop the distribution of Covid-19”, the festival could not go forward.

“It is clear that this year, to achieve the goal of the festival – the health, safety and well-being of the entire WOMAD community,” the report said.