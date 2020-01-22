BT Sport welcomes WWE to a new home after 30 years with Sky

What do The Rocks right eyebrow, Ronda Rousey’s wrestling debut and Ric Flair’s resignation have in common? All three were broadcast live exclusively on Sky in the UK.

In the past three decades, Sky has had the TV rights for all WWE flagships like Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. In June 2019, however, BT Sport Sky outbid securing the twice-weekly coverage under an “exclusive multi-year contract” that also included two-hour broadcasts from WWE’s “Third Brand” NXT and its UK division.

The world’s largest wrestling company moved to its new home in January of this year and has participated in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, MotoGP and UFC at BT Sport.

“It’s the most entertaining property we’ve ever gotten,” BT Sport marketing director Ed Cracknell told The Drum.

“As soon as the rights were announced, we were very happy about the opportunities that came with it. It is one of the most powerful and successful sports entertainment brands in the world and is different from other content that we previously had on the channel.

“It is rich in history and fans in the UK are so excited about it. It was a great start.”

However, Cracknell admits that there was a “massive challenge” for navigation.

“In the UK, WWE is 30 years old and as a new home we had to show that it was on the move and that we are doing it justice.”

On January 14, the broadcaster invested in a large-budget campaign with the support of the recently appointed Wunderman Thompson agency, which had also worked with BT Sport on reporting on the Champions League in 2019.

In addition to the Chief Brand Officer and former competitor Steph McMahon, A-List talents from the USA were flown in for the occasion, including WWE legends and world champions such as Ric Flair and Kurt Angle. The stars toured London in a PR push involving a giant bus, the takeover of The Sun, and visits to the Daily Mail and BBC organized by Pitch PR.

After meeting the fans, all of this came together in a dazzling inauguration party at BT Sport Studios in East London with in-ring action. Activations also took place on Twitter and Facebook in the form of content behind the scenes and advertised hashtags.

“It was an easy task: to make the fans 100% aware that WWE is now at BT Sport,” explains Cracknell.

“I would like to believe that we are almost there,” he says. “The feedback on Twitter already shows how much money we have invested in WWE. The fans have recognized this and respect us for it.” So it’s a great place. “

Further challenges?

The WWE partnership is advancing as Sky Sports’ monopoly on broadcasting continues to expand, and the network hopes that WWE coverage will boost subscriber numbers, which are currently 2.2 million versus Sky 8.6 million.

Despite the optimism of its marketing team, BT still has to convince fans to make the switch and also pull in eyeballs.

In October 2019, data from Wrestling Observer indicated that viewership for the WWE Raw slot (which aired early in the morning) had dropped to 3,000 in a few weeks.

In addition to weekly exclusive live performances by Raw, SmackDown and NXT, BT Sport will also host pay-per-view events such as Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 36, ​​SummerSlam and Survivor Series via BT Sport Box Office HD.

However, the broadcaster will compete against the WWE Network, the wrestling brand’s online subscription service, for which a flat fee of £ 9.99 will be charged for all flagship events. This is something Sky is said to have been “frustrated with” as its own fee of £ 15 per event was far higher.

Cracknell emphasizes that BT Sport has made a “real commitment to WWE”.

“As with any campaign, proof will be provided next year when the audience and everything else is there, but we are very happy with the start we made.”

The future for WWE

In 2018, WWE signed a multi-million dollar broadcasting contract with Fox and Comcast’s U.S. network. At the time, however, his chief brand officer McMahon told The Drum that she could “absolutely” see a future in which one of his flagships like Raw was streamed on a platform like Amazon or Facebook.

In the meantime, its own streaming service has doubled, and from April 2019, the company reported that WWE Network ended the first quarter of the year with 1.58 million paying subscribers.

After working with Amazon on the Premier League Pass, it would be a natural partner for WWE to experiment on the platform. Given the scale of his role, Cracknell is unable to assess whether there are any plans to do so.

“I’m not actually in this area, so it’s hard for me to comment on it, but BT TV’s (Premier League) offer is amazing and delivers the content they want,” he says.

He will say that the appointment of Wunderman Thompson, who introduced BT Sport’s marketing team to a new, smoother way of working, has helped BT develop a bolder tone.

In addition to the WWE “Moving Day” initiative, the agency launched the brand with its “Unscripted” work to promote the Champions League and another campaign in which the general public was asked to cancel important life events in order to football look, moved to a more creative action.

“We just took a new approach to working with them,” says Cracknell. “And we try to keep it really simple with bold, media-independent work.”