[btob’s-yook-sungjae-and-lee-sang-yoon-to-leave-“master-in-the-house”]

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and Lee Sang Yoon will be leaving SBS’s wide range program “Master in the Residence.”

On February 18, a media source claimed that an enjoyment market agent experienced shared, “Lee Sang Yoon and Yook Sungjae are at this time having aspect in their final recording for ‘Master in the House’ at an island in South Jeolla Province.”

Adhering to reviews, a resource from Yook Sungjae’s agency Dice Leisure verified, “Yook Sungjae will be leaving ‘Master in the House’ with today’s recording remaining his past. Currently, Yook Sungjae is filming for the drama ‘Ssang Hole Pocha’ (romanized title), and he’s planning for the release of his particular album on March two.”

A source from Lee Sang Yoon’s agency also confirmed his departure, including that he will be focusing on performing.

On top of that, SBS’s “Master in the House” released an formal statement confirming Yook Sungjae and Lee Sang Yoon’s departure. The full assertion is provided below.

The two brothers, who sincerely communicated with and obtained knowledge from the a great number of selection of masters they fulfilled right up until now, are met with new beginnings in the turning details of their lives. Somewhat than it currently being a departure, we will quickly be saying a stunning farewell in purchase to aid the customers who are opening new chapters in their lives. As there is even now a ton of pre-recorded footage with ShinSangSeungHyungJae (a combination of all the members’ names) left until March, we would be grateful if viewers could glimpse fondly on the brothers’ stories.

Yook Sungjae and Lee Sang Yoon appeared on the 1st episode of “Master in the House” on December 31, 2017 together with Lee Seung Gi and Yang Se Hyung, and Yook Sungjae received the Excellence Award for wide variety shows at the 2018 SBS Amusement Awards and the SNS Star Award for his job in “Master in the House” a yr later at the 2019 SBS Leisure Awards.

