BTOB’s Yook Sungjae chooses between installing his sister with Lee Seung Gi or Lee Sang Yoon

Yook Sungjae of BTOB faced a tough decision on the latest episode of “Master in the House”!

In the January 12 episode of the SBS variety show, cast members tried cheerleading under the tutelage of their new masters, the Korean National Cheerleading Team.

At one point in the episode, Yook Sungjae had to choose the two members who would catch him in a fall of confidence. Despite protests from Lee Seung Gi that his arm was not in very good condition, the BTOB member finally chose Lee Seung Gi and Lee Sang Yoon as the two teammates he trusted and wanted to catch him while ‘he was falling back.

Just when Yook Sungjae was ready to fall, Yang Se Hyung cheekily asked him, “If you were to install one [of the two] with your sister, which one would it be?”

Yook Sungjae’s face darkened hilariously, asking: “Between Seung Gi hyung and Sang Yoon hyung?”

Lee Seung Gi replied enthusiastically, “This is important. This kind of thing is real confidence, “as Yang Se Hyung repeated,” If you had to choose one person from Seung Gi and Sang Yoon to settle with your sister, who would it be? “

Yook Sungjae replied, “Just a minute,” and Lee Seung Gi jokingly said, “I think my strength [when I catch you] will depend on the answer to this question.” After cracking and taking time to think At his decision, Yook Sungjae finally agreed to shout his choice for his brother-in-law’s equipment as he fell back into the arms of his comrades.

As he fell, the idol turned actor shouted playfully “Seung Gi hyung!” Before following him immediately with “… I’m sorry! I choose Sang Yoon hyung!”

For a split second, Lee Seung Gi beamed with joy before suddenly realizing that it had been played.

