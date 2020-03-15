BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Hints At Ideas To Enlist This Year

The March 15 episode of SBS’s “Master in the House” featured a graduation ceremony for authentic members Lee Sang Yoon and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae.

It was introduced in February that these two forged users would be stepping down from the demonstrate. Throughout the March 15 episode, Lee Sang Yoon stated that he was leaving in purchase to concentration on his work as an actor. Nonetheless, Yook Sungjae shocked everybody by hinting that he options to enlist this year.

Yook Sungjae explained, “I will overlook the time I used filming. I am incredibly jealous of the particular person who will exchange me. What if they do greater than me? If they do effectively, I’ll be unhappy, but if they do terribly, I will also be unfortunate.”

Lee Seung Gi praised his honesty and joked, “I won’t be traveling to you when you are in the army.”

Yook Sungjae replied, “When I get getaway time, I’ll get hold of you.” Lee Seung Gi also reported, “You assume you won’t talk considerably about the military services, suitable? Once you go, you will.” This is a reference to the fact that the “Master in the House” cast used to complain about Lee Seung Gi always bringing up the military following his discharge.

When requested about his programs soon after leaving the exhibit, Yook Sungjae reported, “There is my countrywide defence duty to look at. I considered it would be fantastic to spend some time by myself ahead of I enlist in the army.”

Relying on the other members’ designs this yr, Yook Sungjae may perhaps be the fourth BTOB member to enlist in the military services. Chief Eunkwang enlisted in August 2018, followed by Changsub in January 2019 and Minhyuk in February 2019.

Source (1) (2)

How does this short article make you feel?