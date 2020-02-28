btob’s-yook-sungjae,-hwang-jung-eum,-and-choi-gained-young-complete-filming-for-new-jtbc-drama

JTBC’s new drama “Ssang Hole Pocha” (romanized title) has concluded filming!

Starring BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, Hwang Jung Eum, Choi Received Youthful, and additional, “Ssang Gap Pocha” is JTBC’s first Wednesday-Thursday drama. Filming for the drama, which began near the end of September very last year, is eventually entire.

The drama is based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the exact same title, which is rated 10 out of 10 stars on Daum and gained the Excellence Award at the 2017 Korea Comic Awards. The story facilities all-around a mysterious pojangmacha (out of doors drinking institution) run by a prickly girl and harmless aspect-timer as they go all over visiting consumers in their desires to enable solve their issues. Thanks to the popularity of the original webtoon, viewers are by now highly anticipating the hilarious and touching times the drama will portray as well as the serious-everyday living variation of the characters made by the stellar solid.

Hwang Jung Eum will be actively playing Wol Joo, the woman who operates at the pojangmacha. She’s a counselor who solves people’s concerns within the aspiration earth. To repent for her sins from her past everyday living, she has to take care of 100,000 people’s problems, but her good results has come to a halt with 10 people today remaining.

Yook Sungjae has been forged as Han Kang Bae, a customer company worker of Gapeul grocery store and element-timer at the pojangmacha. While struggling from his particular capacity that causes men and women to confess their secrets and techniques to him if he touches them, he arrives to do the job for Wol Joo who gives to repair his trouble.

Choi Gained Young will participate in main Gwi, the manager of the pojangmacha. Though he was assigned to handle Wol Joo’s progress as the main detective from the afterlife police company, he’s essentially in charge of miscellaneous chores at the pojangmacha.

Also, Lee Joon Hyuk will participate in the head grim reaper from Hell, Main Yum. With his suit, oxfords, clutch, all-white outfit, and curly permed hair, Lee Joon Hyuk’s character is predicted to deliver even a lot more excitement to the drama. Finally, Jung Da Eun will play Yeo Rin, the unique protection guard at Gapeul supermarket who has been one all her lifestyle, making guys operate away from her for an unknown rationale.

The output team shared, “Today [on February 28], ‘Ssang Hole Pocha’ finished all of its filming. Considering the fact that last September, the actors and personnel went via thick and by slim to do their best for the job. We’ve pre-manufactured the complete project in get to existing a high high-quality drama for ‘Ssang Gap Pocha,’ which acquired excellent interest from the moment the dramatization [of the webtoon] was resolved. We’ll perform tough on the put up-creation of the challenge from the time of the filming’s summary to the premiere.”

Directed by Jeon Chang Geun of “The Queen of Office,” “What Occurs to My Family,” and “The Offer,” JTBC’s 1st Wednesday-Thursday drama “Ssang Hole Pocha” will premiere sometime in the first 50 percent of 2020.

