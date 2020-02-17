[btob’s-yook-sungjae-to-launch-solo-album]

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae is officially releasing a solo album!

On February 17, it was introduced by means of BTOB’s formal Twitter account that Yook Sungjae would be releasing the exclusive album “YOOK O’Clock” on March 2 at six p.m. KST.

For the previous a few months, Yook Sungjae has been releasing two songs per thirty day period as aspect of his “3X2=6” solo job. For the most recent release, he collaborated with BTOB members Ilhoon and Peniel as a distinctive reward to supporters.

