bts,-2-times,-iz*just-one,-kim-jaejoong,-and-much-more-earn-at-thirty-fourth-japan-gold-disc-awards

The Japan Gold Disc Awards discovered this year’s winners!

In the 34th Japan Gold Disc Awards, BTS won the Ideal Asian Artist award for the second 12 months in a row.

IZ*ONE took the New Artist of the Calendar year (Asia division) award, though the Best 3 New Artists (Asia) awards went to IZ*A person, The Boyz, and (G)I-DLE.

Finest Album of the Calendar year (Asia) was awarded to TWICE’s “#TWICE2.” The Very best three Albums (Asia) awards had been provided to Kim Jaejoong’s “Love Covers,” TWICE’s “&2 times,” and TWICE’s “#TWICE2.”

BTS’s “Lights/Boy With Luv” was awarded a person of the Greatest 5 Singles titles, even though “Lights” took the Music of the Calendar year by Downloads award for the Asia division. In addition, beneath the Best Audio Films classification (for music-linked online video content material such as live performance DVDs), BTS’s “BTS Environment TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ ~JAPAN Edition~” took the award for the Asia division.

Congratulations to all the winners!

