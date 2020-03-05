bts-achieves-quadruple-crown-on-gaon-weekly-charts

BTS has dominated this week’s Gaon charts!

On March five, Gaon Chart officially declared that BTS experienced topped 4 separate charts for the 7 days of February 23 to 29.

After location a new history for the maximum 1st-week income in Gaon Chart heritage final 7 days, BTS’s fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: 7” appreciated its next consecutive 7 days at No. 1 on this week’s physical album chart.

Meanwhile, the group’s new title monitor “ON” rose to the major of both the weekly all round electronic chart and the electronic obtain chart.

Ultimately, BTS also claimed No. one on Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” for the 10th consecutive week.

Congratulations to BTS on another amazing accomplishment!

Source (one)